Labour Proposes Digital Mileage Tracking for Electric Car Road Tax

Labour plans to use in-car connectivity to track mileage for a new pay-per-mile tax on electric and hybrid vehicles starting in 2028, sparking privacy concerns.

The Labour Party has introduced a controversial proposal to digitally monitor the mileage driven by owners of electric and hybrid vehicles. This measure is a central component of the government's new pay-per-mile road tax strategy. The initiative aims to replace traditional fuel duty with a usage-based levy as drivers transition away from fossil fuels.

Government Digital Tracking Mechanism

Ministers intend to leverage the built-in connectivity features present in modern automobiles to collect this data. Chancellor John Healey unveiled these plans in last week's Budget as part of a broader fiscal strategy. The government proposes using the onboard systems to automatically calculate tax bills based on distance driven.

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Transport officials believe this method will streamline the payment process and eliminate mileage fraud. The system relies on the existing internet and GPS capabilities found in many new vehicles. These connected cars can interact directly with databases at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency.

The initiative, known as eVED Connect, was buried in the detailed legislation of the recent Budget. It seeks to create an opt-in system that allows motorists to utilize their vehicle's connectivity. This would remove the burden of manual mileage reporting for drivers.

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Criticism and Political Opposition

Tory transport spokesman Richard Holden accused the Labour government of conducting a stealth policy shift. He highlighted that the party had previously ruled out mileage tracking due to privacy risks. Holden argued that the government is allowing cars to report data to tax officials for every mile driven.

Howard Cox, founder of the FairFuelUK group, described the scheme as reminiscent of a Big Brother state. He questioned the voluntary nature of the opt-in system and warned of potential slippery slopes. Cox expressed fear that the government might eventually demand access to destination and journey details.

Josie Appleton from the Campaign for Freedom in Everyday Life echoed these sentiments. She argued that the new tax serves as an excuse to invade the liberties of electric vehicle drivers. Appleton warned that automatic reporting systems could be weaponized or misused in emergencies.

Financial Structure and Implementation Timeline

The new pay-per-mile levy, formally called electronic Vehicle Excise Duty, is scheduled to take effect in April 2028. The initial rates will be set at 1.5 pence per mile for hybrid vehicles. Fully electric car owners will face a higher rate of 3 pence per mile.

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These charges are additive and will be paid on top of the existing standard road tax. The Treasury projects that the rates will rise annually in line with the Consumer Prices Index inflation rate starting from April 2029.

This revenue stream is intended to fill a financial gap created by declining fuel duty receipts. The Treasury collected £24 billion from fuel duty last year. As more consumers switch to electric vehicles, this traditional income source is shrinking rapidly.

Projected Impact on Motorists

For a typical electric motorist driving 10,000 miles annually, the additional tax burden is projected to reach approximately £300 per year. This figure accounts for inflation adjustments starting in 2029. The policy aims to ensure that electric drivers contribute fairly to road maintenance costs.

The government maintains that the scheme will not require separate hardware installers in vehicles. Officials insist that location data and specific journey details will not be recorded. However, critics remain skeptical about the practical safeguards protecting driver privacy.