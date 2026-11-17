Scottish Labour leader Michael Marra urges the Scottish Government to cooperate with the UK Labour administration on the Milburn Review to support young people.

Scottish Labour leader Michael Marra has publicly declared that a significant portion of Scotland's youth population is being failed by the current system, citing that one in six young people are not in work, education, or training. Marra argues that the Labour UK Government has a statutory and moral duty to ensure every young person receives a fair chance to succeed in life through the implementation of the newly published Milburn Review. He emphasizes that the pandemic has stolen two critical years from these young lives, preventing them from socializing, taking part-time jobs, and learning essential skills for their future.

Milburn Review Core Mechanisms Explained

The Milburn Review, presented on Tuesday, outlines a completely new settlement for young people across the entire United Kingdom, regardless of where they reside. This comprehensive framework includes a series of actionable recommendations designed to fundamentally alter how support is delivered to the next generation. Among the key proposals is the establishment of a legal right for young individuals to access a clear route into education, training, or employment opportunities.

Also read Alan Milburn Review Urges Labour to Reverse Youth Jobs Damage

Furthermore, the review suggests creating new job and apprenticeship opportunities while providing specialized assistance to small businesses to facilitate hiring. The underlying principles of this new deal include providing young people with a clear guarantee of support, ensuring local accountability for outcomes, and utilizing data more effectively to track progress. These elements are intended to create a sustainable pathway for young adults to transition successfully into the workforce and independent living.

Devolution Dynamics and Stakeholder Positions

While areas such as education, health, and local government are devolved matters in Scotland, Alan Milburn has stated that ministers at Westminster and Holyrood should agree on common definitions to ensure consistent application of principles across the UK. Michael Marra states that the Scottish Government should now endeavor to engage in a spirit of cooperation with the UK Government to deliver for young people here in Scotland. He insists that this new deal for young people will require new ways of working from both administrations.

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Marra argues that officials must move away from the politics of point scoring and towards strategies that make a real difference to people's lives. The Review explicitly calls for ministers to agree on common definitions, a shared set of headline outcomes, and a regular joint review of progress. Michael Marra says the Labour government owes young people to do better, asserting that these collaborative steps are essential for achieving tangible results.

Criticism of SNP Response and Economic Context

Michael Marra expressed disappointment with the response from Scotland's Education Secretary Mairi McAllan, describing her reaction to the Review as resorting to the old SNP playbook. Instead of acknowledging the problem, which involves around 90,000 NEETS in Scotland, McAllan sought to shift blame by pointing to the 2008 financial crash as the primary cause of the country's current difficulties. This exchange highlights the stark political divide between the Labour approach and the SNP's strategy.

Marra contends that the current economic landscape is particularly difficult for young people to navigate due to a combination of overseas conflicts and financial recklessness by the former Liz Truss-led government. He contrasts the Labour approach under Andy Burnham, which is taking the challenges of the future seriously, with the SNP's focus on blaming the UK Government. Marra argues that the SNP appears more interested in political maneuvering than addressing the immediate needs of young people who deserve more support.

Future Cooperation and Impact on Youth

Right from the start of his leadership of Scottish Labour, Michael Marra has been clear that a new way of doing politics is required to address these systemic failures. He hopes that John Swinney and the SNP will accept the offer to work with the UK Government, adopting the proposals set out in the Milburn Review. This collaboration is presented as the only viable path to providing young people with a new deal that sets them up for success.

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Marra concludes that anything less than this cooperative approach would be failing a generation of young people who have been ignored and let down by politicians for far too long. The push for a unified UK-wide strategy aims to ensure that resources and support mechanisms are not duplicated or fragmented, but rather harmonized to maximize impact. By aligning definitions and outcomes, the goal is to create a robust safety net that helps young adults overcome the long-term economic and social scars left by recent global events.