Labour Rebellion Erupts as Starmer Faces Scrutiny Over Mandelson Scandal

Keir Starmer’s authority was challenged as dozens of Labour MPs defied a three-line whip to demand an inquiry into his handling of Peter Mandelson’s US ambassador appointment. The Prime Minister faced accusations of lying to Parliament and hypocrisy, while critics warned of a growing perception of a cover-up. The rebellion highlighted deep divisions within Labour, with MPs accusing Starmer of being out of touch with public sentiment.

Keir Starmer faced a significant rebellion within his own Labour Party on Tuesday night as MPs defied his orders to block a parliamentary inquiry into the Peter Mandelson scandal.

The Prime Minister instructed his MPs to vote against an investigation into allegations that he misled Parliament over the controversial appointment of Mandelson as US ambassador. Despite a three-line whip, dozens of Labour MPs rebelled, with one critic accusing the party of becoming the 'paedo protectors party' due to its perceived cover-up of the scandal. Starmer avoided the debate himself, sending his chief secretary, Darren Jones, to handle the dissenting MPs.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch questioned Starmer’s motives, stating, 'What's he so scared of? He knows that he has misled Parliament, so what he is doing is trying to cover up.

' Tory leader Rishi Sunak echoed these sentiments, asserting that there was 'no doubt in my mind that the Prime Minister has lied' about the appointment to protect himself. Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey condemned Starmer’s actions as 'cowardly.

' The Prime Minister also faced accusations of hypocrisy for blocking an inquiry by the Commons privileges committee—a process he had previously used to oust Boris Johnson over Partygate. The motion was ultimately defeated by 335 votes to 223, but the rebellion highlighted deep divisions within Labour.

Backbencher Emma Lewell criticized Starmer’s approach, stating it 'smacks, once again, of being out of touch and disconnected from the public mood,' adding that the party risked being seen as complicit in a cover-up. Alliance MP Sorcha Eastwood warned that voters would not forgive MPs who attempted to conceal the truth about the 'chumocracy' behind Mandelson’s appointment, declaring, 'This isn’t about party politics—it’s about doing the right thing. Believe you me, there’s a stink here—and the public can smell it.

' The Commons debate saw 14 Labour MPs defy Starmer, including suspended members Diane Abbott and Karl Turner, who supported the motion for an inquiry. Other Labour MPs, such as Emma Lewell, Nadia Whittome, and Bell Ribeiro-Addy, also expressed support for a privileges committee probe. As the vote approached, Starmer faced further scrutiny after the former head of the Foreign Office, Philip Barton, testified that Downing Street had pressured officials to fast-track Mandelson’s security clearance.

Barton also revealed that the appointment was announced before Mandelson had undergone proper vetting, contradicting Starmer’s earlier claims that 'full due process' was followed. Starmer’s former chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, attempted to deflect blame by admitting he had given poor advice on the appointment. McSweeney acknowledged that Downing Street was aware of Mandelson’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein but regretted not involving the Cabinet Office’s propriety team in the vetting process.

He initially suggested the appointment was made despite his doubts about Mandelson’s responses, though he later clarified that his concerns arose months later. Labour whips threatened rebellious MPs with expulsion from the party, and ministers made last-minute calls to sway undecided MPs. The final vote saw 14 Labour MPs defy Starmer, with 53 abstaining, though not all abstentions were necessarily protests.

Conservative MP Kemi Badenoch opened the debate by emphasizing the importance of upholding parliamentary rules, stating, 'The Ministerial Code is very clear: ministers who mislead the House must correct the record at the earliest opportunity.

' She argued that Starmer’s actions undermined trust in Parliament, while Labour’s internal strife raised questions about the party’s integrity and commitment to transparency





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Keir Starmer Labour Party Peter Mandelson Parliamentary Inquiry Political Scandal

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Labour MPs push for Keir Starmer to set departure timetable after local election lossesLabour MPs are urging Prime Minister Keir Starmer to announce a departure timetable following expected heavy losses in local elections. Allies of Andy Burnham are reportedly behind efforts to oust Starmer, with potential candidates like Marie Rimmer and Charlotte Nichols mentioned. Starmer faces internal pressure amid scandals, including the Peter Mandelson vetting controversy, and a possible Privileges Committee investigation. Polls show 50% of voters want him to resign, with 17% favoring Burnham as successor.

Read more »

Kemi Badenoch Urges Labour MPs to Revolt Against Starmer's Northern Ireland Troubles BillLabour MPs face a critical choice in Parliament as they decide whether to support Keir Starmer's controversial Northern Ireland Troubles Bill, which critics argue unfairly targets veterans. Defence Secretary John Healey and Armed Forces Minister Al Carns have avoided previous votes, and Carns is expected to skip again. The Bill is seen as a distraction from pressing defence issues, with no clear plan to increase defence spending to 3% of GDP. Conservatives, led by Kemi Badenoch, oppose the Bill, calling it vindictive and harmful to national security, while Labour is accused of lacking vision and being influenced by lobby groups.

Read more »

MPs to vote on probe into Keir Starmer over Mandelson vetting rowThe Prime Minister has been accused of misleading the Commons by saying that 'due process' was followed during the appointment of the disgraced peer as UK ambassador to the US

Read more »

Keir Starmer could face sleaze inquiry into claims he lied to MPs over Peter MandelsonDowning Street described the vote as a 'desperate' Tory stunt the week before the Holyrood elections.

Read more »

Starmer faces 'indignity' of whipping his own MPs to save him in sleaze voteLoyal ministers were reported to be ringing round potential rebels on Monday night to persuade them to back the PM

Read more »

Badenoch Urges Labour MPs to Back Sleaze Probe into Starmer’s Mandelson AppointmentConservative leader Kemi Badenoch calls on Labour MPs to support an inquiry into whether Prime Minister Keir Starmer misled Parliament over the appointment of Peter Mandelson as US ambassador, as Starmer faces a critical vote that could threaten his leadership.

Read more »