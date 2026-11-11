Labour Red Wall MPs Warn Andy Burnham Plan Lacks Radical Action

Red Wall MPs and the Reindustrialisation Research Group urge Andy Burnham to deliver substantive industrial policy, warning against empty political slogans.

Signs of internal Labour unrest are surfacing regarding Andy Burnham's proposed ten-year strategy for economic renewal. A coalition of mainly Red Wall Members of Parliament has expressed alarm that the Prime Minister's highly publicized blueprint may lack the necessary radicalism to effect real change. These lawmakers are specifically pushing for immediate interventions to support heavy industries currently struggling under the weight of soaring energy costs.

RRG Delegation Raises Concerns With Cabinet Office

The Reindustrialisation Research Group is preparing to deliver formal concerns directly to Cabinet Office minister Sally Jameson. This delegation aims to highlight significant gaps in the government's current approach to reindustrialization. The group warns that without substantial action, the nation risks continuing its trajectory toward deindustrialization rather than reversing it through constructive policy measures.

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Andy Burnham Defends Strategy Ambition Level

Despite these warnings, Andy Burnham has firmly dismissed reports suggesting the blueprint will be less ambitious than originally billed. The Prime Minister clarified that the plan will not merely launch a series of consultations but will instead outline a clear vision for Britain. He emphasized that the upcoming document will weave together various economic threads into a compelling and substantial framework for long-term growth.

Key Policy Areas Remain Undecided or Deferred

Certain critical issues have been deferred from the immediate agenda to allow for further review and development. For instance, the strategy does not currently lay out a path for defence budgets to reach three percent of GDP by twenty-thirty, leaving this target to a separate spending review later in the year. Additionally, questions remain about whether benefits reform will be included, with deputy Louise Haigh declining to confirm specifics last week.

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Timing Uncertainty Sparks Further Criticism

Uncertainty surrounding the release date has fueled criticism from within the party ranks. Andy Burnham admitted that the plan might not appear before the New Year, potentially delaying publication until December or January. This admission followed briefings that suggested the strategy was being used to kick key issues down the road, prompting accusations that the government is prioritizing political management over urgent industrial needs.

MPs Demand Drastic Action Over Political Slogans

Jonathan Hinder, the Member of Parliament for Pendle and Clitheroe, stated that reindustrialization cannot rely on political slogans alone. He argued that the country is moving in the wrong direction and requires drastic action that is currently absent from the government's output. Fellow RRG member Andy MacNae echoed these sentiments, noting that while ministerial engagement has been positive, the resulting policy lacks the constructive depth required to fill existing strategic gaps.