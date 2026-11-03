Labour Reverses Immigration Rules Forcare Workers After Party Revolt

Shabana Mahmood has scaled back new UK immigration restrictions. Nearly 300,000 foreign care workers are exempted from the longer settlement wait after significant Labour party internal opposition.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has officially abandoned the most restrictive elements of her previously proposed immigration crackdown following a significant revolt within her own Labour party. The government unveiled new measures on Monday that effectively overturn the core intent of the outline plans first published a year ago to significantly delay settlement eligibility for foreign nationals.

Exemptions Shield Care Workers From Delays

Nearly 300,000 foreign care workers are now exempted from the extended waiting periods that were originally mandated for settlement in Britain. The revised scheme ensures that more than 282,000 individuals, representing approximately three-quarters of all foreign care workers, will remain eligible for indefinite leave to remain (ILR) after only five years of living in the country.

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For the specific subset of care workers who fail to meet the criteria for ILR within that initial five-year window, the new policy provides a substantial concession. These individuals will be granted a new five-year visa, offering them a second chance to satisfy the requirements for permanent residence in Britain without facing the harsher penalties previously threatened.

Government Reverses On Financial And Social Impact

The dramatic shift in policy comes despite Shabana Mahmood's previous warnings that failing to implement her original blueprint would result in a £10 billion drain on public finances. She had previously argued that allowing foreign workers to qualify for full access to welfare and social housing too quickly would create an unsustainable burden on the state.

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The Home Secretary had previously insisted that diluting the proposals would constitute an affront to the idea of fairness within society. She also warned that the original stricter rules were necessary to put further strain on public services like housing and healthcare, a stance that has now been completely reversed in the final legislation.

Angela Rayner Led The Internal Opposition

The new package contains a series of concessions primarily driven by strident opposition from the Left-wing of the Labour party. Angela Rayner, who has since been reappointed to the Cabinet by Prime Minister Andy Burnham, had previously castigated the original plans as un-British when she was serving as a backbencher in March.

The scale of the U-turn is evident in the numbers, with only 500,000 of the 1.9 million foreign nationals due to become eligible for settlement by 2030 facing the extended waiting periods. This massive reduction in delayed settlements highlights the extent to which the party leadership compromised its initial ideological stance to maintain internal unity.

New Rules Apply To Public Sector And Refugees

Concessions extend beyond the care sector to other types of workers and specific vulnerable groups. The existing five-year route will remain available for foreign nationals employed in public sector jobs that require lower qualifications, including teaching assistants, podiatrists, and nursing auxiliaries.

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Workers in other lower-qualified jobs will no longer face the originally proposed fifteen-year wait for ILR. Instead, they can now qualify for permanent residence in ten years, a significant improvement from the previous proposal. Additionally, the new package includes shorter waiting periods for some refugees, marking a humanitarian shift in the overall approach.

Implementation Begins Next Year

The Home Office confirmed that the new immigration measures will be phased in starting next year. All applicants for indefinite leave to remain will be required to meet specific key criteria to be eligible for settlement.

These mandatory requirements include having a clean criminal record and demonstrating the ability to speak English. The successful implementation of these revised rules marks a definitive end to the controversial fifteen-year plan and establishes a more moderate framework for foreign nationals seeking to settle in Britain.