Labour Reviews Green Coalition Agreements Amid Anti-Semitism Controversy

Labour is reviewing local power-sharing deals with the Green Party after the Greens passed a controversial motion equating Zionism with racism. Up to eight councils may see their agreements collapse as the National Executive Committee assesses responses from partner groups across England and Wales.

Labour is preparing to announce the outcome of its review into local power-sharing agreements with the Green Party following a significant political dispute. The review was triggered by a controversial motion passed at the Greens' conference last month, which equated Zionism with racism. This development has led to intense scrutiny of the Green Party's stance and its implications for coalition politics in the United Kingdom.

Coalition Deals Face Scrutiny Across Regions

All Labour council groups involved in coalition or other power-sharing arrangements with the Greens were instructed to seek reassurances that their local partners condemned the motion. They were also asked to confirm that local Green groups would urge their national leadership to reconsider the policy. The party stated that this ultimatum would affect seventeen councils in England and one in Wales, creating a complex landscape for local governance.

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The Labour ruling National Executive Committee has now evaluated each response received from the respective council groups. It is widely reported that up to eight Labour-Green power-sharing arrangements could collapse as a result of this assessment. The party is expected to reveal the status of all local arrangements on Monday, which will determine the future of these political partnerships and the stability of local governments across the affected regions.

Green Leadership Under Pressure

Green councillors on Lewes District Council confirmed on Friday that their power-sharing agreement with Labour has been dissolved. This early collapse highlights the severe tensions between the two parties and sets a precedent for other potential disbandments. Meanwhile, Green leader Zack Polanski has seen his poll ratings slump to their lowest point since he assumed leadership, reflecting the widespread dissatisfaction with the party's direction.

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Mr. Polanski controversially skipped the conference vote on the motion held on October 4. He chose instead to campaign ahead of the Holborn and St Pancras by-election, a decision that drew criticism for what opponents described as a lack of leadership. He subsequently lost the contest in the north London constituency to Labour, adding further pressure to his leadership role and raising questions about his ability to unite the party during this crisis.

National Leaders Condemn Policy

Labour leader Andy Burnham has ruled out any future coalition with the Greens on a national level as long as the policy declaring Zionism a form of racism remains in place. Prime Minister also condemned the motion unequivocally last month and stated he would not support any partnership with the Greens while they maintain this stance. These high-level rebukes underscore the severity of the breach in relations and the political cost to the Green Party on a national scale.

Green leader Zack Polanski stated that he would not attempt to overturn the policy passed by party members immediately. However, he expressed a desire to amend the motion at the first available opportunity. This cautious approach has done little to alleviate the concerns of Labour officials and Jewish community leaders, who view the motion as a direct attack on Jewish people and a threat to the existence of Israel.

Internal Division and External Criticism

A storm of criticism has swept through the political landscape, with opponents branding the Greens as an extremist party. Critics argue that the motion effectively calls for the eradication of Israel by referring only to a single Palestinian state, ignoring the right to existence for the current state. Former Green co-leader Adrian Ramsay expressed deep discomfort with the motion on Sunday, calling it a divisive and internally focused approach to politics that risks alienating core values.

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Mr. Ramsay suggested that the party is at a real crossroads and must decide whether to dig in further or realign with its foundational principles. The motion has been described as an attack on the Jewish community, intensifying the internal debate within the Greens. As Labour finalizes its decisions on local councils, the Green Party faces an existential challenge to redefine its identity and restore trust with its political partners and the broader public.