Labour's Brexit Rift Deepens as Cooper Rebuffs Rejoin Calls, Thomas-Symonds Leaves Door Open

A look at the escalating internal Labour Party conflict over the UK's relationship with the EU, with key figures taking opposing stances on the possibility of rejoining.

The internal conflict within the Labour Party over Brexit has intensified once again, with Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper firmly stating that Britain will not rejoin the European Union, even as other senior figures hint at a potential softening of the party's stance.

Cooper's remarks came in response to suggestions from Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds that the party's red lines against rejoining the customs union and single market could be reconsidered in the next election manifesto. This divergence highlights the ongoing struggle within Labour to define its post-Brexit vision, as Prime Minister Keir Starmer's authority faces challenges from both pro-European and eurosceptic factions.

Cooper, speaking to the Sun, emphasized that the government cannot turn back the clock on Brexit, arguing that the 2016 referendum and the subsequent years of debate had settled the issue. We cannot turn back the clock, she said, advocating instead for a constructive partnership from outside the EU.

However, Thomas-Symonds adopted a more flexible tone, suggesting that the success of the current EU reset could determine whether the party adopts a more ambitious rejoin stance in the future. It would be dependent on how successful we are with the current reset, he noted, leaving the door open for further integration if the upcoming summer summit yields positive results.

The rift was further exposed by Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who last month expressed a desire for the UK to rejoin the EU and suggested including the proposal in the next election manifesto. Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, while backing the idea of reversing Brexit, downplayed its immediate prospects as he campaigns in the Makerfield by-election.

Meanwhile, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called for a return to the single market, but other Labour MPs have warned that backtracking on Brexit would provoke voter backlash. Starmer himself is poised to unveil a closer relationship with the EU at a summer summit, but faces alarm within the party over potential concessions on Brussels rules, increased financial contributions, and a youth mobility scheme.

Cooper's firm stance reflects a strategic calculation that reopening the Brexit debate could alienate voters who supported leaving the EU, particularly in key swing constituencies. She argued that moving forward with new partnerships outside the EU is the only viable path, echoing the position of many in the party who fear that a rejoin campaign would be electorally disastrous.

However, Thomas-Symonds comments suggest that the door is not completely closed, especially if the upcoming EU reset demonstrates tangible benefits. The tension within Labour underscores the broader challenge for Starmer, who must balance the demands of a pro-European membership with the need to win over former Leave voters in the next general election. Beyond the immediate political maneuvering, the debate raises fundamental questions about the UK's relationship with Europe.

Proponents of rejoining argue that leaving the EU has damaged the economy, reduced trade, and weakened Britain's global influence. They point to opinion polls showing a majority of voters now believe Brexit was a mistake. Opponents, however, warn that rejoining would undermine the integrity of the 2016 referendum result, which was a democratic decision by the British people. They argue that the UK should instead focus on making a success of Brexit through trade deals and regulatory divergence.

As Labour remains divided, the Conservatives have seized on the internal strife to paint the party as untrustworthy and unable to respect the will of the people. The outcome of the EU reset this summer, combined with by-election results like Makerfield, could influence which direction Labour ultimately takes. For now, the party is treading a delicate line, with Cooper and Thomas-Symonds representing competing visions of Labour's European policy.

The next election manifesto will be a critical battleground for these forces, determining whether the UK edges closer to the EU or maintains its current distance





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