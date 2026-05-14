Labour's Civil War: A Summer of Chaos Ahead as Wes Streeting Quits the Cabinet Ahead of Leadership Campaign

The article discusses the ongoing civil war within the Labour Party, with Wes Streeting quitting the Cabinet and signaling his intention to challenge Sir Keir Starmer for the leadership. The article also mentions other potential challengers, such as Angela Rayner, Andy Burnham, Ed Miliband, and Al Carns, and explores the potential impact on the party and the nation.

LISTEN: Starmergeddon -Labour's civil war is set to plunge the nation and the party into a summer of chaos - after Wes Streeting finally quit the Cabinet ahead of an expected leadership campaign against Sir Keir Starmer .

With an ever-changing field of candidates and permutations any one of a handful of potential challengers could emerge triumphant - or the PM could even stay in power. Under party rules Mr Streeting and any others need the written backing of 20 per cent of its MPs - currently 81 - to make it official. It is not yet clear if he has that many, meaning he could yet be forced to abandon his bid in an embarrassing climb-down.

But if he does have the numbers it will open the floodgates for other challengers to come forward, including former deputy PM Angela Rayner, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband and Armed Forces Minister Al Carns. If more than one of Rayner, Burnham and Miliband run they could split the vote among members on the party's left, allowing the more moderate Streeting to come through the middle - or for Starmer to stay in No 10.

But much will depend on Labour's National Executive Committee (NEC), which will set the rules of the contest. Here the Mail tries to answer some of the outstanding questions about just what is going on. Podcast All episodes Play on Apple Spotif





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

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