Labour's EU re-entry push suffers blow as top figure demands Britain join euro

Labour's push to rejoin the EU has suffered a blow after a top figure warned Britain would need to accept the euro and give up its rebate. The intervention by Sandro Gozi, head of the EU-UK Parliamentary assembly, has fuelled fears that Brussels is preparing to take advantage of Labour's desperation to restore ties.

Labour 's push to rejoin the EU suffered a blow today as a top figure warned Britain would need to accept the euro. The head of the EU-UK Parliamentary assembly also suggested there would be no prospect of reinstating the rebate.

That previously reduced annual contributions to the bloc's coffers by around two-thirds. The intervention by Sandro Gozi will fuel fears that Brussels is preparing to take advantage of mounting Labour desperation to restore ties. As a contest to replace Keir Starmer takes shape, Wes Streeting declared earlier this month that he wanted the UK to rejoin.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has also backed reversing Brexit, although he is playing down the prospect of it happening soon as he fights the Makerfield by-election against Reform. Sir Keir is hoping to unveil a much closer relationship with the EU at a summit this summer, despite alarm over concessions on taking Brussels rules, more cash contributions and a youth 'free movement' scheme.

The intervention by Sandro Gozi will fuel fears that Brussels is preparing to take advantage of Labour desperation to restore ties Keir Starmer is hoping to unveil a much closer relationship with the EU at a summit alongside Ursula von der Leyen this summer However, there have been rumours the summit - initially pencilled in around the 10th anniversary of the Brexit referendum next month - could be pushed back as Brussels waits to see what happens with the leadership. Mr Gozi, a French MEP, told the Independent that the UK's re-entry to the EU could be fast-tracked, as it would be seen as a 'victory for Europe'.

'We wouldn't see it as a victory for the EU over the UK - but as a victory for Europe as a whole,' he said. 'It could be done more quickly than for other candidate countries because there is the institutional memory there from when the UK was a member. And there is also already some level of alignment between the UK and EU.

' However, Mr Gozi - who heads the delegation for the EU-UK Parliamentary Partnership Assembly - warned the UK would need to drop its 'obsession with carve-outs', insisting that would include joining the euro. Cabinet minister Darren Jones was asked this morning whether Labour would be dropping objections to free movement to get closer ties with the EU.

'We're not abandoning them,' he said. 'We had very clear red lines in our manifesto and we will be sticking to them. ' The Labour manifesto ruled out rejoining the EU single market or customs union





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Labour EU Re-Entry Sandro Gozi Euro Rebate Keir Starmer Wes Streeting Andy Burnham Brexit Ursula Von Der Leyen

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