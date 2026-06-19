Labour's First Year Tax Take Rises by £30 Billion Amid Fiscal Drag and Stamp Duty Hike

Official figures reveal that central government taxation revenue increased by £29.6 billion in Labour's first year, driven by frozen income tax thresholds and a surge in stamp duty on second homes, sparking accusations of stealth taxation.

The first year of Labour's governance has seen a significant increase in tax receipts, with central government revenue rising by £29.6 billion to £863.6 billion in 2024-25.

This 3.5% increase has been driven by several factors, most notably income tax and stamp duty. Income tax receipts grew by £23.2 billion to £309.4 billion, a result of fiscal drag as tax thresholds remained frozen, pulling more workers into higher bands. Stamp duty experienced the most dramatic surge, jumping 23.6% or £3 billion to £19.9 billion, following Chancellor Rachel Reeves' increase of the surcharge for second residential homes.

VAT also rose by £13 billion to £178.5 billion, attributed to increased consumer spending. Other revenues include corporation tax at £89 billion, fuel duty at £24.7 billion, and National Insurance Contributions at £149.9 billion. Council tax and business rates contributed £62.9 billion to local authorities. The tax hikes have fueled criticism from opposition parties and taxpayer advocacy groups.

The Conservative party accused Labour of breaking promises and implementing a "stealth tax raid," pointing to frozen income tax thresholds and higher stamp duty as burdens on hardworking families. They argued that Labour is focusing on welfare expansion while families struggle. The TaxPayers' Alliance echoed these sentiments, calling the policies "taxation by stealth" that make moving homes harder and strain household budgets.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves' October 2024 Budget set the stage for these higher receipts, though the National Audit Office could not sign off the whole-of-government accounts for the third consecutive year due to widespread failures in local authority auditing, with 280 of 317 councils in England either unaudited or disclaimed. While the official Whole of Government Accounts attributed the income tax rise solely to fiscal drag from frozen thresholds, the broader political narrative centers on Labour's credibility regarding taxation.

The increase in stamp duty, specifically targeting second homes, was a deliberate policy change announced mid-year, contradicting any claims of no rule changes. The surge in VAT suggests resilient consumer spending despite economic pressures. The unresolved auditing issues raise questions about financial oversight, yet the immediate impact is a perception of a government heavily reliant on extracting revenue from families and businesses to fund its agenda





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Taxation Labour Party Rachel Reeves Income Tax Stamp Duty Fiscal Drag Budget Taxpayers' Alliance Conservative Party National Audit Office

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