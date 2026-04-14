Labour's Immigration Crackdown: Savings of £600 Million Predicted, Not £10 Billion

New analysis challenges the Home Secretary's claims about savings from immigration reforms, predicting significantly lower financial benefits and sparking internal Labour party divisions. The reforms would extend the waiting period for settled status.

A recent analysis suggests that Labour's proposed immigration reforms, touted by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood as a means to save £10 billion, may only yield savings of £600 million. The reforms, which would extend the waiting period for settled status from five to ten years for most immigrants, aim to curb spending on public services. This revised estimate, based on data from the Migration Advisory Committee obtained through freedom of information requests, sharply contrasts with Ms. Mahmood's initial assessment and is likely to fuel dissent within the Labour party.

The data will likely be used by Labour members to water down Ms. Mahmood’s proposals despite her insistence on them being critical to counter the threat from Reform UK. Last month, Ms. Mahmood presented the claim that 350,000 low-skilled workers on health and social care visas, along with their dependents, would become eligible for settled status within the next five years. This, she argued, would grant them access to public benefits, including social housing and National Health Service (NHS) treatment. She stated that the lifetime cost to taxpayers would be £10 billion, a figure that would be borne by working people in the country.

The proposed reforms, as outlined by Ms. Mahmood, would increase the waiting time for settled status for most individuals to ten years, up from the current five. However, Professor Jonathan Portes, a specialist in economics and public policy at King's College London, has analyzed fresh data acquired from the Migration Advisory Committee. His analysis indicates a much lower potential saving. This analysis estimates the direct saving from the delay in indefinite leave to remain to be about £2,000 per care worker and £4,000 per dependent over the extended ten-year period.

Based on these calculations, the savings to taxpayers over the decade would amount to only £600 million. Professor Portes has asserted that Ms. Mahmood's justification for the proposals, namely the need to save £10 billion, has been comprehensively disproven by the government's own data. The Home Office clarified that the £10 billion figure was not intended to represent potential savings, but rather to illustrate the lifetime cost to the public of care workers and their dependents.

A Home Office representative has stated that the methodology underpinning these estimates is publicly available, and the Home Secretary has been clear that the estimated lifetime cost for the cohort of care workers and their dependents, absent the proposed settlement measures, would indeed be £10 billion. The statement continued to emphasize the government's commitment to welcoming those who contribute to the nation's life, while also stressing that the privilege of permanent residency should be earned, not automatically granted. It further emphasized the need to acknowledge the scale and impact of substantial low-skilled migration, and defended the government's actions to restore order.

Regular migrants will have to wait for 10 years to apply for indefinite leave to remain but this will be 15 years for asylum seekers. The proposals have ignited a debate within the Labour party, particularly amongst the Left wing, who are concerned about the retrospective nature of the changes. The lengthening of the residency requirement before applying for indefinite leave to remain has prompted considerable internal conflict.

Former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner has criticized the plans as 'un-British' and accused Ms. Mahmood of changing the requirements. There are reports that some government officials are secretly collaborating with rebellious Members of Parliament to prevent the measures from affecting those already residing in the United Kingdom. Several Labour MPs have spoken out anonymously, with one suggesting that excluding the changes from retrospective application could reduce backbench resentment.

Another MP expressed the feeling that MPs were being treated with a degree of 'disregard' due to their exclusion from voting on the proposals. A third source indicated that certain rebels received reprimands after signing a letter denouncing the proposals. The controversy surrounding the proposed immigration policies reflects a broader public concern about the scope of immigration, which has spurred Ms. Mahmood to seek reductions in both legal and illegal immigration.

The internal opposition within Labour points to the challenges the party faces in balancing its desire to appear tough on immigration with its traditional values of inclusivity and social justice. The debate also highlights the complexities of estimating the financial implications of immigration policies and the political sensitivity surrounding these issues. The discrepancy between the initial cost estimate and the revised figure underscores the importance of rigorous data analysis and transparency in policy-making, especially when dealing with sensitive matters such as immigration, public finance, and social welfare.





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Labour's Immigration Crackdown Under Scrutiny: Savings Far Less Than ClaimedAnalysis suggests Labour's proposed immigration reforms, extending the waiting period for settled status, may yield significantly lower savings than initially projected, leading to internal party disputes and criticism.

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