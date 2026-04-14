Labour's Immigration Crackdown Under Scrutiny: Savings Far Less Than Claimed

Analysis suggests Labour's proposed immigration reforms, extending the waiting period for settled status, may yield significantly lower savings than initially projected, leading to internal party disputes and criticism.

A new analysis casts doubt on Labour's proposed immigration crackdown, suggesting the savings might be significantly less than initially claimed. The Home Secretary's reforms, which involve extending the waiting period for settled status from five to ten years, were presented as a key measure to reduce public spending. However, data from the Migration Advisory Committee, obtained under freedom of information laws, indicates that the actual savings could be substantially lower than the £10 billion figure cited by Shabana Mahmood. This discrepancy is likely to fuel opposition from within the Labour party, potentially leading to revisions of the proposed policies. The Home Secretary argued the measures were vital to counter the perceived threat from the Reform party and the high volume of low-skilled immigration. The new data analysis offers a contrasting perspective, raising questions about the financial rationale behind the proposed changes.

The debate centers around the financial implications of granting settled status to a large number of low-skilled workers and their dependents. According to Ms. Mahmood's initial estimates, the lifetime cost to taxpayers associated with approximately 350,000 care workers and their dependents qualifying for settled status over the next five years would reach £10 billion. This figure was used to justify the extension of the waiting period, with the aim of reducing the financial burden on the public purse. The analysis by Jonathan Portes, a professor of economics and public policy at King's College London, presents a different view. He calculated that the direct savings from delaying indefinite leave to remain would amount to approximately £2,000 per care worker and £4,000 per dependent over the ten-year period. Based on these calculations, the total savings would be around £600 million over a decade, far less than the initially projected amount. Professor Portes has stated that the government's own data has debunked the £10 billion savings claim.

The Home Office has responded to the analysis by clarifying that the £10 billion figure was not intended to represent potential savings, but rather to illustrate the lifetime cost associated with care workers and their dependents. The Home Office emphasizes that it welcomes those who come to the UK and contribute to national life, but it maintains that the privilege of permanent residency should be earned, not automatic.

The proposed immigration reforms have ignited considerable controversy within the Labour party. Some members express concern over the retrospective application of the measures, which would affect migrants already residing in the UK. Angela Rayner, a former deputy prime minister, has criticized the plans as 'un-British' and accused Ms. Mahmood of 'moving the goalposts'. Reports suggest that some ministers are working with rebel MPs to ensure the measures do not apply to those who have already entered the country. Anonymous sources within the party have expressed frustration over the lack of consultation on the proposals, with some suggesting that MPs are being treated with contempt. The internal conflict highlights the complex political landscape surrounding immigration policies and the potential challenges Labour faces in implementing its proposed reforms.

The Home Secretary's stance, coupled with the growing public concern about immigration, reveals a delicate balancing act. The proposed measures reflect an attempt to address this concern while also managing internal party divisions. The debate surrounding Labour's immigration policies underlines the broader national conversation about border control, migrant integration, and the financial implications of immigration.





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