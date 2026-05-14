Labour's Leadership Anarchy: Angela Rayner Cleared by Taxman, Keir Starmer Could Quit, and More

Angela Rayner, a former deputy PM, declared she had been cleared by the taxman and suggested Keir Starmer could consider quitting. She paid £40,000 to settle her wrangling with HMRC over unpaid stamp duty. Meanwhile, Health Secretary Wes Streeting is poised to unveil a formal challenge to Sir Keir, and Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham is poised to reveal whether he has a pathway to return to the Commons. The Government now faces months of paralysis as the warring factions thrash out who should be in charge, potentially lurching to the Left in a frantic effort to woo activists.

Angela Rayner declared she had been cleared by the taxman and suggested Keir Starmer could consider quitting. She paid £40,000 to settle her wrangling with HMRC over unpaid stamp duty .

The former deputy PM insisted she had not been made to pay any penalty for deliberately or 'carelessly' dodging tax. Meanwhile, Health Secretary Wes Streeting is poised to unveil a formal challenge to Sir Keir, and Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham is poised to reveal whether he has a pathway to return to the Commons.

The Government now faces months of paralysis as the warring factions thrash out who should be in charge, potentially lurching to the Left in a frantic effort to woo activists. The timetable for the leadership contest, which will be decided by Labour's ruling NEC, has emerged as a critical flashpoint





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Angela Rayner Keir Starmer Leadership Taxman Stamp Duty HMRC Paralysis Chaos Leadership Contest Timetable Labour's Ruling NEC Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham Health Secretary Wes Streeting

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