Labour's Leftward Drift: The Death of Blairism and the Rise of Interventionism

A critique of Labour leaders Andy Burnham and Wes Streeting's hostile response to Tony Blair's intervention, highlighting the party's shift towards anti-market, pro-welfare policies and its obsession with inequality over enterprise.

The negative, even hostile response from many Labour politicians to Tony Blair 's searing critique of the government this week tells you everything you need to know about where the party stands on the key issues.

It detests the market economy, longs for an even bigger state, worships welfare rather than hard work, and champions a dismal egalitarianism over enterprise and effort. Nowhere was that more apparent than in the responses of the most active pretenders to Keir Starmer's throne: Andy Burnham and Wes Streeting. It was telling that both chose to berate Blair for failing to highlight 'inequality' in his missive.

It was, opined Streeting, the 'striking weakness' in Blair's intervention, the 'defining issue of our age barely confronted at all... the economic, social and democratic fracture running through modern Britain'. And Streeting is supposed to be the Blairite. Blair 'doesn't mention inequality once', chimed in Burnham.

'If you don't get how that's driving politics now... then you are not understanding what's going on. ' Take that, Tony. So there you have it. The supposed Right and Left of the Labour Party united in their condemnation of Blair, the most successful leader in the history of their party by a country mile.

Both even singing from the same critical song sheet. Burnham and Streeting, of course, are vying for the affections of the MPs, trade unions and activists who could make them leader, and the Left is now the dominant force in all three constituent parts of the Labour tribe. Earlier this week, I wrote in these pages that there were no votes to be had in the modern Labour Party by being seen to be strong on defence.

It's equally clear Burnham and Streeting have concluded there are no votes in cosying up to Blair or his ideas either. Blairism in the Labour Party is truly dead and buried. I don't for a moment claim, and neither would Blair, that inequality is unimportant. There are many ways in which Britain would be fairer, more prosperous, more dynamic if there were fewer inequalities, or more accurately, more equality of opportunity.

My beef with the Streetings and Burnhams of the Labour Party, indeed with the current Leftward drift of the party as a whole, is how they propose to make us more equal: higher taxes, especially on the wealth creators, more welfare, more government ownership and more regulation. In short, the same dreary socialist concoction that brought us to our knees when Labour was in power in the 1970s. I recently suggested Labour should rebadge itself the Welfare Party.

But perhaps the Back-to-the-Future Party would be more appropriate. Burnham is especially guilty of this. In the Makerfield by-election, which he hopes will be his springboard to the Labour leadership, it's almost as if he's running against Margaret Thatcher and wants to return us to a mythical pre-Thatcherite idyll.

Even though she stepped down as Prime Minister 36 years ago and died 13 years ago, she gets it in the neck from Burnham for all the ills of the constituency for which he has suddenly decided he wants to be an MP. When I pointed out on X that this was a rather strange basis for a campaign in 2026, he responded by saying I needed to get out of London more. Fair enough.

But you don't have to leave London to know that Makerfield has been Labour since it was created in 1983, that it has had a Labour council since the greater Wigan authority was created in 1974 and that it falls within the ambit of the Mayor of Greater Manchester, who is also Labour and happens to be Burnham, at least for now. Oh, and there was a Labour government at Westminster between 1997 and 2010.

So whatever ails Makerfield, I responded on X, could conceivably be laid at the door of his own party as much as that of Thatcher, if not more so. I didn't hear back from him. Well, he has a campaign to fight. And, in a sense, he knows what he's doing.

By railing against '40 years of Thatcherite neoliberalism' he is burnishing his credentials with the Labour Left, which has always despaired that so little was done to reverse the Thatcher revolution during the Blairite era. He intends to put that right. In his response to Blair's mini-manifesto he argued for a 'very interventionist' government with 'strong public control and direction' over investment and key industries such as transport, energy and even housing, the antithesis of the New Labour years.

And all in the name of a more equal society. So let's look at how that might work out. The Labour Party's current trajectory, as exemplified by Burnham and Streeting, suggests a return to a heavier state role and a rejection of Blair's centrist legacy. This shift is not without consequences.

By prioritising inequality as the defining issue, they risk undermining the economic dynamism that Blair championed. The emphasis on higher taxes and more regulation could deter investment and innovation, potentially harming the very people they aim to help.

Moreover, the fixation on Thatcher and the past reveals a lack of forward-looking policy. Instead of addressing modern challenges like automation and climate change, they are stuck in a battle that ended decades ago. The irony is that while they condemn Blair for not addressing inequality, their own solutions echo failed policies of the 1970s.

It remains to be seen whether this populist appeal will resonate with the broader electorate or simply reinforce Labour's image as a party of the past. Ultimately, the response to Blair's critique highlights the deep ideological divide within Labour and the dominance of the left wing. For Burnham and Streeting, the path to leadership lies in embracing this stance, but for the party's future, it may prove a costly mistake





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Labour Party Tony Blair Andy Burnham Wes Streeting Inequality

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