Deputy Leader Louise Haigh urges greater government oversight of utilities to boost growth, while business leaders demand immediate action on tax and hiring barriers.

Deputy First Secretary of State Louise Haigh will deliver a pivotal address to business leaders on Monday, advocating for expanded government control over the UK's water and energy sectors. Speaking at the Confederation of British Industry conference in London, Haigh argues that the current system of privatized utilities has failed families and stifled economic growth. She will explicitly reject accusations that her proposed measures constitute a move toward full nationalization, instead framing them as necessary steps to ensure fair returns on investment.

Haigh Urges Return to 1970s Public Control Standards

Haigh will contend that soaring energy bills and persistent failures to connect businesses to the national grid are significant barriers to economic expansion. In her speech, she will urge a policy shift reminiscent of the 1970s, emphasizing that direct government intervention is essential to stabilize costs and improve infrastructure connectivity. She insists that these measures are not anti-business but are designed to create a new partnership with private capital built on clear rules and expectations. This approach aims to curb the influence of foreign governments holding stakes in critical UK networks while ensuring domestic priorities are met.

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CBI Leaders Demand Immediate Action Over Promises

The Confederation of British Industry will respond with stark criticism, rejecting Labour's long-term planning framework as insufficient for the current economic climate. CBI leader Rain Newton-Smith will argue that businesses cannot wait for a decade of promises to drive growth, citing a recent budget that postponed critical decisions. Newton-Smith will describe the current economic environment as a financial straitjacket characterized by high taxes and low growth, warning that time wasted is investment lost. She will demand that the upcoming spending review provides concrete answers rather than vague assurances, stating that the government must deliver detail and action to restore business confidence.

Tensions Over Youth Employment and Tax Policy

A key point of contention will be Labour's internal debate over employer National Insurance contributions and their impact on young workers. Haigh will publicly support former minister Alan Milburn's call to ease the youth jobs crisis by rolling back increases imposed by former Chancellor Rachel Reeves. These contributions have made it significantly more expensive for firms to hire young people, creating a barrier to entry for early-career professionals. However, Treasury insiders are reportedly resisting Milburn's proposals, highlighting a divide within the government on how to balance fiscal responsibility with labor market flexibility.

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Opposition Critiques Nationalization and Planning Delays

Shadow Chancellor Andrew Griffith will strongly oppose Haigh's utility plans, characterizing them as a blank cheque for increased taxation and borrowing. He will argue that previous attempts at public service nationalization, such as in the rail sector, have resulted in higher fares and worse services, questioning the efficacy of extending this model to water and energy. Additionally, Haigh will announce plans to dismantle Natural England, the environmental regulator currently blamed for delaying housing and infrastructure projects. This move addresses specific grievances regarding high costs for developers, citing the £100million tunnel expense for bats on the HS2 rail link as a prime example of regulatory overreach.

Market Impact and Future Regulatory Landscape

The upcoming speech is expected to intensify the debate over the role of the state in essential services and the pace of economic reform. By challenging the dominance of foreign ownership in utilities and calling for the removal of environmental constraints, the Labour government signals a shift toward more aggressive domestic control. Business leaders will watch closely to see if these rhetorical commitments translate into tangible policy changes in the upcoming spending review. The outcome will determine whether the UK sees a genuine revitalization of the utility sector or continued friction between government planning and private sector operational needs.