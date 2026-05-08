Labour's Major Battering in Local Elections Could Mark the End of Keir Starmer's Time as Prime Minister

Labour is expected to take a brutal pummelling at the hands of voters in 136 council areas of England, as well as a stuffing in elections to the Scottish Parliament and Welsh Senedd. It suffered a slew of losses to Nigel Farage's Reform in its Northern and Midlands heartlands in the early hours. Labour lost control of Redditch, Hartlepool, Tamworth, Exeter, and Tameside councils to no overall control - the later after 47 years - after major swings to Reform. Labour lost 15 of 16 seats it was defending on Halton Council in Cheshire to Reform, although it retained overall control. It was a similar situation in Wigan as Reform UK won all but one of the 25 seats available, including 20 from Labour. It also ceded seats in Chorley, Lancashire, Salford in Manchester, and in parts of Merseyside previously seen as safe parts of the 'Red Wall', with massive swings of voters changing party.

Labour is taking a major battering from Reform in the early counting in local elections that could mark the beginning of the end of Keir Starmer 's time as Prime Minister .

His party is expected to take a brutal pummelling at the hands of voters in 136 council areas of England, as well as a stuffing in elections to the Scottish Parliament and Welsh Senedd. And it suffered a slew of losses to Nigel Farage's Reform in its Northern and Midlands heartlands in the early hours.

Labour lost control of Redditch, Hartlepool, Tamworth, Exeter, and Tameside councils to no overall control - the later after 47 years - after major swings to Reform. Labour lost 15 of 16 seats it was defending on Halton Council in Cheshire to Reform, although it retained overall control. It was a similar situation in Wigan as Reform UK won all but one of the 25 seats available, including 20 from Labour.

It also ceded seats in Chorley, Lancashire, Salford in Manchester, and in parts of Merseyside previously seen as safe parts of the 'Red Wall', with massive swings of voters changing party. If wider results meet or exceed the worst expectations for Labour, it will significantly ratchet up the pressure on Sir Keir, and also on those senior party figures linked with a run to replace him.

A Labour MP who saw his wife lose her council seat as Reform surged in Hartlepool repeated his call for Sir Keir Starmer to step down amid a 'terrible' night. Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy urged his party not to play ‘pass the parcel’ with the leadership in response to the election results.

Three party big hitters are said to be poised to try to take his place; his former deputy Angela Rayner, Health Secretary Wes Streeting, and Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester. Reports this morning suggest Ed Miliband, the Net Zero Secretary, has urged the PM to set a timetable for stepping down. With full results in from 13 of the 136 councils, Reform UK had gained 103 seats, with Labour losing 80.

The Conservatives had lost 11 seats, independents 22, and Your Party one, with the Greens gaining eight and the Liberal Democrats three. Early results saw Reform UK doing well in Tory Essex, taking 15 of the first 21 seats to be declared, with a total of 75 being contested and the final results not expected until Friday afternoon. Mr Farage told reporters at the party's Millbank headquarters: 'I think what you're witnessing is an historic change in British politics.

Forget left-right, there is no more left-right. It is gone, it is out of the window, it's finished.

' Sir Keir's party is predicted to lose up to 1,800 council seats across England, while its 27-year grip on power in Wales is set to slip as it is overtaken by Plaid and Reform. In Scotland Labour is on course to remain the third party at Holyrood as the SNP retains power. But a strong night of results for Nigel Farage's Reform UK could see it become the main opposition north of the border and in Cardiff.

Party activists have been given astonishing advice to avoid being seen crying on television as results trickle in overnight, through Friday, and into Saturday. Labour deputy leader Lucy Powell struck a downbeat tone after the polls closed, saying: 'These elections are tough and took place in a difficult context.

After over a decade of Britain being held back, working people up and down the country rightly want to see the whole of our United Kingdom firing on all cylinders in their interests. Labour has started to deliver on that promise and we are determined to make it happen everywhere for everyone.

' Government sources said the premier is planning to give a major speech on Monday, where he could try to appease mutinous MPs by pledging to go further in unwinding Brexit





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Labour Reform Keir Starmer Prime Minister Local Elections England Scotland Wales Nigel Farage Millbank Headquarters Redditch Hartlepool Tamworth Exeter Tameside Halton Council Cheshire Wigan Chorley Lancashire Salford Manchester Merseyside Red Wall Brexit Net Zero Secretary Andy Burnham Angela Rayner Wes Streeting Deputy Prime Minister Government Sources Prime Minister Speaker Labour Party Reform UK British Politics Historic Change Left-Right United Kingdom Firing On All Cylinders Working People Promise Everywhere For Everyone

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