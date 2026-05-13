Labour's new 'tourist tax' will be introduced in England, allowing English regional mayors to impose an extra charge on overnight stays. The surcharge is expected to be five per cent of accommodation costs and will go towards funding local infrastructure and tourism. However, it is expected to cause more misery for Brits already struggling with the rising cost of living.

Labour ’s new ‘ tourist tax ’ will price many Brits out of going on holiday - causing yet further pain for those already struggling with the rising cost of living .

The Government's new ‘Overnight Visitor Levy Bill’, announced in today’s King’s Speech, will allow English regional mayors to hit tourists with an extra charge on overnight stays. The surcharge is expected to be five per cent of accommodation costs, and will go towards funding local infrastructure and tourism. Labour’s metropolitan mayors have heaped praise on the tax – with London Mayor Sadiq Khan saying it is ‘great news for London’.

But Rachel Reeves’ levy will only cause more misery for Brits already struggling with their household finances, and comes despite Labour saying it is doing all it can to ease the cost of living. New polling reveals one in five Brits would choose not to book a holiday in England if it were introduced.

Commenting after the King’s Speech, Shadow chancellor Sir Mel Stride said that the new family holiday tax will be ‘a blow for seaside towns and hit families in the pocket’ – and that the Conservatives would oppose the new tax when Labour bring it to Parliament in the next parliamentary session. He said: ‘At a time when every penny matters, my message to Rachel Reeves is clear: hands off our holidays.

’ And Reform’s Treasury spokesperson Robert Jenrick blasted the tax as a ‘death knell for many seaside resorts’. The Government's new ‘Overnight Visitor Levy Bill’, announced in today’s King’s Speech, will allow English regional mayors to hit tourists with an extra charge on overnight stays.

Rachel Reeves’ levy will squeeze Brits even further as they struggle with their household finances, with new polling revealing one in five Brits would choose not to book a holiday in England if it were introduced. Shadow chancellor Sir Mel Stride said that the new family holiday tax will be ‘a blow for seaside towns and hit families in the pocket’





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Labour Tourist Tax Rising Cost Of Living Accommodation Costs Overnight Visitor Levy Bill English Regional Mayors Sadiq Khan Rachel Reeves Mel Stride Robert Jenrick Sea Side Towns Family Holiday Tax Conservatives Parliament Spring Statement Chancellor Ukhospitality Kate Nicholls Tourism G7 Scottish Welsh Tourist Levy London Accommodation Businesses Cost Increases Declining Confidence Investment Jobs At Risk

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