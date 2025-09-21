Labour's Secretive Donor Network and Alleged Misleading of Electoral Commission

A detailed investigation reveals the clandestine financial operations of Labour Together, a group aimed at ousting Jeremy Corbyn. Concerns have been raised about undisclosed donations, alleged attempts to mislead the Electoral Commission, and potential criminal liability. The case implicates key figures within the Labour Party and raises critical questions about transparency and political finance.

Morgan McSweeney found himself in a precarious situation in December 2017. Labour Together , the clandestine group he orchestrated, comprising MPs and activists, aimed to counter Jeremy Corbyn 's influence and regain control of the Labour Party . A significant breakthrough was underway. After secret meetings with key figures, the financial support of the party's major donors was about to be unlocked.

Martin Taylor, a multi-millionaire known for acquiring assets in the former Soviet Union and an early backer of the group, pledged his largest contribution to date, amounting to £50,000. Several similar donations were anticipated. Lord Myners, a former Rothschild director, contributed £25,000. Trevor Chinn, a prominent Jewish entrepreneur and philanthropist, made the first of several donations totaling £12,500. Over the next three years, the group successfully raised over £730,000. The sudden influx of funds was a potential red flag that needed to be concealed from Corbyn and his allies, a risk McSweeney couldn't afford to take. In 2019, anticipating a defeat for Labour in the upcoming general election, McSweeney approached Keir Starmer, offering political backing if he were to challenge Corbyn for the leadership position. The entire facade of Labour Together relied on portraying itself as an innocuous think tank, a stark contrast to its true objective, as explained by McSweeney: to remove Corbynism from power, particularly from the vengeful hard-Left within the party leadership. Consequently, a series of unusual events transpired. Until 2017, Labour Together had been diligently reporting its relatively small income to the Electoral Commission, as required by electoral law. Then, the reporting abruptly ceased. From December 2017 until late 2020, no new donations were declared, save for one from Chinn in August 2018. Meanwhile, Labour Together's influence grew steadily. Supported by the organization, Labour moderates began to regain control of the party's internal structures. McSweeney's offer to Starmer in 2019, contingent on a leadership bid following the expected election defeat, underscores the group's strategic role. Labour Together's involvement didn't end with Corbyn's departure and Starmer's rise. It remains a powerful force within the party, seen as the primary channel through which McSweeney exerts his influence. Despite initially claiming neutrality in the leadership contest, Labour Together played a key role in guiding Starmer to victory in 2020, effectively completing its covert mission. Subsequently, challenges arose. McSweeney transitioned to the role of Starmer's chief of staff, and Hannah O'Rourke, a former advisor to Ed Miliband, took over at Labour Together. O'Rourke quickly discovered that donations had not been filed for nearly three years. She immediately contacted the Electoral Commission, which launched an investigation, ultimately leading to a £14,250 fine for the organization. The official explanation provided by Labour Together to the Commission was that the failure to report the donations was an innocent administrative error. However, according to The Mail on Sunday, the Tories have obtained private legal advice suggesting a deliberate attempt to mislead the Commission, potentially leading to criminal liability. This legal advice, allegedly given to McSweeney by lawyer Gerald Shamash in 2021, contradicted Labour Together's claim of 'human error and administrative oversight' and that it had been as 'open and transparent' as possible. Tory chairman Kevin Hollinrake has written to the Electoral Commission, arguing that the advice, which appeared to have been 'passed from within the Labour Party to outside sources', revealed discussions on how to handle the Commission and admitted it would not be easy for Labour Together, given the clarity of the law regarding donation declaration. Hollinrake claims McSweeney was advised to use the administration error defense, although the true motive was likely to protect donor identities and avoid raising the Commission's suspicions. Hollinrake argues this constitutes sufficient new information to warrant a formal inquiry and potentially refer the matter to the police, citing a breach of political finance laws. While some aspects of this saga may seem complex and historical, in light of the current crisis surrounding Keir Starmer's government and the serious questions about McSweeney's conduct, particularly concerning the Mandelson/Epstein scandal, the situation holds the potential to become highly explosive





