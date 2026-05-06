Labour's 'Trojan Horse' Plot to Position Andy Burnham as Starmer's Successor

Ministers within the Labour Party are reportedly planning a covert strategy to position Andy Burnham as a potential successor to Keir Starmer following the anticipated poor performance in the local elections. The plan involves a sympathetic Labour MP stepping down to allow Burnham to return to Westminster, with the condition that he publicly pledges loyalty to Starmer. Proponents argue that this would prevent a chaotic leadership contest and give Starmer a final chance to reverse Labour's declining fortunes.

Ministers within the Labour Party are reportedly devising a covert strategy, likened to the mythical Trojan Horse , to position Andy Burnham as a potential successor to Keir Starmer following the anticipated poor performance in the upcoming local elections.

The plan involves a sympathetic Labour MP from the northwest stepping down as early as next week, potentially paving the way for Burnham, the current Mayor of Greater Manchester, to return to Westminster. In exchange for their continued support, ministers would pressure Starmer to lift his opposition to Burnham's return, with the condition that Burnham publicly pledges loyalty to Starmer, thereby preventing an immediate leadership challenge.

Proponents of this scheme argue that it would prevent Labour from descending into a chaotic leadership contest and provide Starmer with a final opportunity to reverse the party's declining fortunes. However, it also ensures that Labour MPs have a ready-made successor if Starmer's leadership falters in the coming months. Cabinet ministers advocating for this plan assert that it will be presented to Starmer as the optimal solution to salvage his premiership.

According to a source, 'the appeal for Keir is that there is no certainty Andy will win the by-election. If he wants to be the candidate, he will need to sign a loyalty oath to the Prime Minister. And it buys Keir some additional time to see if he can turn things around.

' Ministers are prepared to exert pressure on Starmer to remove his block on Burnham's return. Labour plotters have drawn parallels between their strategy and the mythical Trojan Horse, which was used by Greek forces to smuggle soldiers into Troy during a siege. The metaphor suggests that Burnham's return could be a deceptive maneuver, positioning him as a potential successor while appearing to support Starmer. Another Burnham supporter stated, 'It's increasingly evident that Andy is the solution.

Starmer cannot continue to block him indefinitely. And once he's inside the walls, like the Trojan Horse, he is in position and ready if the situation becomes untenable.

' A third source added, 'Andy would essentially be a Trojan Horse. As soon as he's in, all the infighting and maneuvering would cease, because there would be a clear successor to Keir in place. So it averts an immediate civil war. But for Keir, it gives him one final chance to see if he can pull off a miracle and shift the polls.

And if he doesn't take it, then Andy just steps up without too much drama.

' The Trojan Horse was a legendary wooden structure used by Greek forces to infiltrate soldiers during the siege of Troy, and it has since become a metaphor for a deceptive gift. Downing Street is bracing for a potential leadership challenge following Thursday's local elections, which are expected to result in significant losses for Labour.

However, Health Secretary Wes Streeting is reportedly hesitant to make the first move, fearing it could damage his chances. Deputy Leader Angela Rayner is also cautious about launching a direct challenge, amid concerns that her support within Westminster is waning. Allies of the Prime Minister have dismissed the notion that he would endorse Burnham's return, just three months after blocking him from standing in the Gorton and Denton by-election in Greater Manchester.

They have also refuted reports from the weekend claiming that Labour's ruling National Executive Committee, which formally blocked Burnham last time, has now changed its stance to support him. A Labour source stated, 'Andy cannot name a single member of the NEC who he has won over since he was last rejected. His 'credible' plan is based on fantasy.

' Bootle MP Peter Dowd and St Helens MP Marie Rimmer are said to be willing to step aside for Burnham, although both have publicly denied any plans to resign. However, with Reform expected to perform strongly across Labour's traditional strongholds in the Red Wall on Thursday, any by-election would be fraught with risk.

Steve Wright, General Secretary of the Labour-affiliated Fire Brigades Union, suggested that the Prime Minister would be vulnerable after Thursday's elections, which are expected to see Labour suffer significant losses in Wales and Scotland, as well as losing up to 2,000 council seats across England. Wright stated that Labour would have fared better if Starmer had resigned 'a couple of months ago.

' He added, 'I think he will go. I think there will be calls for him to go. It's inevitable now, isn't it? I think he's a bit of a sitting duck.

' However, Communities Secretary Steve Reed told Times Radio that most Labour MPs are 'sick and tired of all of this psychodrama. ' He added, 'The whole idea that we would emulate the Conservatives and cycle through leaders in a way that renders the government incapable of addressing the issues that matter most to the British public is absolute nonsense. And I'm not going to engage in it, and most of our MPs would not engage in it either.





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