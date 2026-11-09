Labour Scraps Universal Credit Bank Account Access to Fight Fraud

The UK government has abandoned plans for the DWP to access Universal Credit claimants' bank accounts to verify savings, replacing the system with new eligibility measures.

The United Kingdom government has officially abandoned a controversial proposal that would have allowed the Department for Work and Pensions to access the bank accounts of individuals applying for Universal Credit. This decision marks a significant reversal in the strategy previously outlined by the previous Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, who had intended to use financial data to verify the savings of benefit claimants. The move is designed to combat fraud and error within the welfare system, which currently sees billions of pounds lost annually through incorrect declarations.

New Verification Measures Replace Previous Proposal

The core mechanism of the scrapped plan involved using Open Banking technology or face-to-face checks to monitor the savings of people trying to claim Universal Credit. Under existing rules, recipients must typically hold no more than £16,000 in money, savings, and investments to qualify. The Treasury had estimated that the original proposal would save £200million a year by tackling some of the £1billion in overpaid Universal Credit that occurs through incorrect declarations. In total, the Department for Work and Pensions is estimated to overpay almost £10billion a year in welfare due to fraud and error.

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Chancellor John Healey Shifts Welfare Strategy

Chancellor John Healey is reported to have scrapped the scheme initiated by his predecessor, with the Department for Work and Pensions instead asking banks to conduct checks on claimants' accounts after they have received Universal Credit. This strategic pivot comes after Prime Minister Andy Burnham admitted last week that cutting the costs of Britain's ballooning welfare bill will require the Government to spend more in other areas. Mr Burnham suggested that the Labour Party would have to first invest to tackle the crisis facing almost one million young people not in education, employment, or training, commonly referred to as NEETs.

Tory Opposition Criticizes Government Soft Stance

The decision to abandon the welfare fraud policy was heavily criticized by the Conservative Party, who accused the Labour government of completely surrendering on welfare issues. Helen Whately, the shadow work and pensions secretary, stated that there will be no savings in this Parliament and expressed concern that hardworking taxpayers are being forced to foot an ever-growing bill. She argued that millions of people are trapped on benefits and called for a government with the backbone to tackle what she described as a broken welfare system. The Tories claimed that the current leadership does not even want to make savings over the next decade.

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Department for Work and Pensions Defends New Approach

A spokesperson for the Department for Work and Pensions explained that Rachel Reeves's original scheme was abandoned because it relied on the consent of benefit claimants for the government to access their bank accounts. They added that this consent-based approach could not be used in every Universal Credit claim, making it an inconsistent tool for detecting fraud. The department emphasized that the government remains determined to crack down on fraud and protect taxpayers' money through more reliable means that do not depend on individual permission.

Eligibility Verification Measure Scheduled for Implementation

The government is instead introducing the Eligibility Verification Measure, which will require banks and financial institutions to provide information where accounts meet specified criteria. This new system gives the Department for Work and Pensions a more consistent way to identify incorrect payments and tackle fraud and error without relying on claimant consent. The Eligibility Verification Measure is expected to save £1.2billion by 2030-31, serving as a key part of a comprehensive program to reduce debt and error in the welfare sector. The Prime Minister is not expected to bring forward further welfare reforms until next year, following the publication of a major report on the NEETs crisis by ex-health secretary Alan Milburn.