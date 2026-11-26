The Labour government allocates £25 million to the Downing Street New Media Unit, doubling previous costs, as controversy erupts over taxpayer-funded influencer strategies following inappropriate conduct at No10.

The Labour government is significantly increasing its expenditure on digital propaganda, with the Downing Street New Media Unit (NMU) set to spend £25 million this year on social media content. This massive financial commitment comes despite a recent public relations disaster involving taxpayer-funded influencers at Number 10. The funding represents a near doubling of the budget allocated in the previous year, marking a strategic pivot to dominate online political discourse.

New Media Unit Budget Doubling Details

Freedom of Information data obtained by the BBC reveals that the NMU budget has jumped from £13.2 million in 2025 to £25 million in 2026. This financial surge coincides with a doubling of the workforce, as the unit expanded its staff from 21 employees to 43. Established by Sir Keir Starmer in 2024, the taxpayer-funded unit aims to engage younger demographics through platforms like YouTube and TikTok, bypassing traditional media gatekeepers to deliver direct government messaging to digital natives.

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Conservative Opposition and Transparency Criticisms

Conservative MPs have launched a fierce critique of the spending, with Shadow minister Mike Wood stating that this level of investment exceeds anything seen under the previous administration. Wood argued that despite the massive outlay, there is a complete absence of transparency and accountability in how these funds are utilized. The opposition also highlighted that Andy Burnham faces serious questions regarding the use of taxpayer money to pay social media influencers to promote the government agenda, a practice they deem inappropriate for public servants.

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Influencer Controversy at Number 10 Reception

The funding announcement arrived during a week of intense scrutiny after invitations were extended to TikTok and Instagram stars for a reception at Downing Street. The event sparked outrage when videos emerged showing attendees engaging in offensive behavior, including two individuals performing lewd songs near the famous black door of Number 10 and others dancing down the iconic staircase. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was accused of demeaning the office by allowing such conduct, leading to a furious row in Westminster about the appropriateness of courting viral content creators.

Government Response and Future Strategy Adjustments

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting described the behavior of influencer Max Balegde, who posted a video mouthing lyrics to an inappropriate song, as deeply unedifying and admitted it was wrong. Streeting confirmed that the government would learn lessons from the incident, emphasizing the need for caution when engaging with personalities who carry reputational risks. Although Labour initially considered partnering with Balegde, sources indicate the idea was rejected because his content was viewed as too crude and inappropriate for official representation, yet the broader strategy of leveraging influencers remains firmly in place despite the backlash.