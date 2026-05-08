Labour Suffer Devastating Losses as Reform UK Makes Historic Gains in Local Elections

Labour faces a political crisis as Reform UK secures sweeping victories in local elections, with calls for Keir Starmer to resign. The results highlight a shift in the UK's political landscape, with Farage's party making gains in traditional Labour strongholds and the Greens splitting the Left-wing vote.

Labour has suffered devastating losses in the latest round of local elections , with Reform UK making significant gains in areas that were once considered Labour strongholds.

The results, which are still coming in, indicate a dramatic shift in the political landscape, with Nigel Farage's party securing victories in key regions such as Hartlepool, Tameside, and Wigan. In Hartlepool, Labour lost every seat to Reform, a psychological blow that has led to calls for Keir Starmer to resign.

The local Labour MP, whose wife was among the defeated candidates, was the first to demand Starmer's departure, setting the tone for what is expected to be a wave of criticism within the party. The losses in Angela Rayner’s constituency of Tameside and Lisa Nandy’s Wigan further underscore the scale of Labour's decline. These areas had remained loyal to Labour even during the 2019 Brexit election, when Boris Johnson made significant inroads into the party's heartlands.

The results also highlight the fracturing of the UK’s two-party system, with Labour losing votes to both the Right and the Left. Reform UK's success has been fueled by a combination of disillusionment with the mainstream parties and a strong Brexit sentiment.

Meanwhile, the Greens have seen a modest increase in their vote share, which has further eroded Labour's support base. The Conservatives, too, are facing a difficult night, with Reform making gains in areas such as Essex, where Kemi Badenoch and half her shadow cabinet are based. While the Conservatives managed to regain control of Westminster, their overall performance has been lackluster, with many voters turning to Reform.

Farage's party is extending its reach beyond its traditional Brexit strongholds, with expectations that it will take its first council in London and perform strongly in Scotland and Wales. These results bolster Farage's claim that Reform UK is now a truly national party capable of winning a general election. Keir Starmer has acknowledged responsibility for Labour's poor showing, but the results suggest that his leadership is in serious jeopardy.

Many Labour MPs believe that the hostility towards the party is directly linked to Starmer's personal unpopularity, with local leaders reportedly begging him not to campaign in their areas. One MP described Starmer as 'radioactive' with voters, and few believe he has the ability to turn things around. The only thing keeping him in power is the lack of consensus among his internal critics over who should replace him.

For now, there will be calls for Starmer to be 'bolder' in his policies, a euphemism for moving further to the Left. However, many MPs have already made up their minds, and the results confirm that Starmer will not lead Labour into the next election. The only questions remaining are how long he can cling to power and who will ultimately succeed him





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