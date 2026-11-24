New polling reveals nearly half of Labour voters criticize immigration handling, highlighting political vulnerability ahead of net migration forecasts and rival party pressures.

A significant portion of the Labour Party base expresses dissatisfaction with the government's management of immigration, according to a recent study that signals potential political friction within the ruling coalition. Research indicates that 45 percent of Labour supporters believe ministers have handled the issue badly, while only 41 percent feel the approach has been successful. This internal division occurs as the party faces intensifying competition from Reform UK for support in key marginal constituencies.

Internal Party Division Over Migration Strategy

The disparity in opinion among party members reveals a fragile consensus on border control and immigration levels. While Labour voters are generally less critical of the government than the wider public, the 45 percent who rate the performance as poor represents a substantial minority. This figure surpasses those who approve of the strategy, suggesting that the party's core demographic is not fully aligned with current policies.

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Broader public sentiment reflects even deeper concerns, with 79 percent of all voters stating that the government has mishandled immigration. This widespread dissatisfaction underscores the complexity of the issue, which affects both traditional party strongholds and broader electoral appeal. The data suggests that managing public perception is as critical as implementing policy changes.

Rwanda Scheme Rejection and Public Concerns

Voters appear resistant to returning to previous controversial methods of deterrence, with only 44 percent supporting the revival of the Rwanda deportation scheme. Conversely, 37 percent explicitly oppose such measures, indicating a divided electorate on punitive strategies. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer scrapped the plan early in his tenure, but the lingering debate highlights the difficulty of finding a middle ground.

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Concerns about the strain on public services drive much of the anxiety, with two-thirds of the public identifying immigration levels as a significant problem in Britain. Cultural impact ranks lower, although one in four respondents believe immigration damages national traditions. This focus on practical consequences rather than cultural ones offers a nuanced view of voter priorities.

Positive Views on Migrant Workers

Despite general concerns, the public maintains a positive outlook on specific migrant professions, highlighting a distinction between volume and utility. Seventy-two percent view doctors favorably, while 63 percent appreciate care workers and 52 percent value construction laborers. Only takeaway drivers received more negative (35 percent) than positive (31 percent) responses, illustrating sector-specific acceptance.

This positive perception contrasts with the desire for reduction, as 43 percent of all voters want immigration cut by a lot. The coexistence of high approval for essential workers and a desire for lower overall numbers presents a complex policy challenge for ministers trying to balance humanitarian obligations with public demand for control.

Future Migration Trends and Political Risks

Official figures are expected to show net migration falling to approximately 120,000 in 2026, the lowest level since 1997 excluding pandemic years. Although Channel crossings have decreased by around 40 percent compared to the previous year, ministers have failed to fully eliminate small boat arrivals. This partial success may not be enough to silence criticism from political rivals.

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The findings create alarm in Downing Street as Labour competes fiercely with Reform UK for support in Red Wall seats in the Midlands and North. These areas tend to hold harder views on immigration, making the party's internal divisions particularly dangerous. YouGov surveyed 1,827 UK adults between 23 and 27 March 2026 to produce these insights for the Policy Institute at King's College London.