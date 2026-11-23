First Secretary Louise Haigh confirms Labour is reviewing arms-length bodies like Natural England to restore democratic accountability and speed up infrastructure development.

First Secretary of State Louise Haigh has confirmed that the Labour Party is actively considering the abolition of Natural England as part of a broader strategy to reform arms-length government bodies. During a speech at the Confederation of British Industry conference on Monday, Haigh outlined the party's intention to rewire the state by increasing direct public control over regulatory functions that have been delegated to independent agencies.

Core Reform Strategy and Immediate Actions

Natural England is facing potential elimination due to criticisms that its rigid planning advice has obstructed housebuilding and delayed critical infrastructure projects, thereby increasing costs for developers. Haigh stated that the government will examine each function of these bodies to determine whether they should be devolved, dissolved, or returned to direct ministerial departments. This review process has already commenced with several key environmental and regulatory organizations.

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The list of agencies under scrutiny includes the Environment Agency, Ofwat, and the Drinking Water Inspectorate, alongside Natural England. Haigh emphasized that the goal is to ensure that elected officials can take responsibility for decisions, arguing that the current system allows politicians to evade accountability by pointing to unaccountable non-departmental public bodies when unpopular outcomes occur.

Stakeholder Positions and Political Context

While the Labour government moves to streamline regulation, Natural England has defended its operational value by highlighting specific environmental protections it has facilitated. The agency pointed to its role in designing and implementing a £100million bat tunnel during the construction of the HS2 railway, a project designed to protect a rare species while allowing essential transport infrastructure to proceed. This defense underscores the tension between rapid development and environmental conservation.

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Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joined the criticism of the agency, alleging in a newspaper column that Natural England lacked democratic consent when it issued planning advice that delayed the construction of 100,000 homes. Sunak argued that previous Conservative attempts to overturn this advice were blocked by the House of Lords, creating an unholy alliance of unaccountable unelected bodies. Shadow Environment Secretary Victoria Atkins further pressured Labour by noting that the Conservatives had previously announced plans to scrap both Natural England and the Environment Agency to return powers to ministers and farmers.

Real-World Impact on Housing and Infrastructure

The potential abolition of Natural England carries significant implications for the UK's housing supply and infrastructure delivery timelines. Campaign group Britain Remade cautiously welcomed the reports, with chief executive Sam Richards stating that reversing the trend of handing veto power to unelected agencies is necessary for building clean energy and homes. However, Richards warned that abolishing the body would be meaningless unless the underlying regulatory rules, such as the Habitats Regulations, are also reformed to prevent future bottlenecks.

Haigh acknowledged that successive governments, including her own predecessor's, had expanded the number of these bodies while complaining about their existence, creating a disconnect between Whitehall decision-makers and their consequences. By committing to devolve responsibilities where possible and dissolve those that do not serve the public interest, the Labour government aims to create a more transparent and accountable system for delivering the infrastructure and homes required by the economy.