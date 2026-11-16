Labour to Cut Youth Welfare Benefits and Introduce New Allowance

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden outlines plans to replace youth disability benefits with a targeted allowance. The policy aims to boost employment but faces criticism over cost and scope.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden has announced that young adults will receive reduced benefits under a new government strategy designed to end youth inactivity. The Labour administration is preparing to overhaul the welfare system for individuals aged sixteen to twenty-four, signaling a significant shift in how social support is distributed to this demographic.

The Core Benefit Restructuring Plan

Alan Milburn, Labour's appointed jobs tsar, will publish comprehensive recommendations on Tuesday focused on reintroducing young people into education, employment, or training programs. Central to these recommendations is the decision to cut the health element of Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payments specifically for the 16 to 24 age bracket. These existing supports will be replaced by a more targeted 'youth allowance' structure designed to incentivize workforce participation rather than long-term dependency.

Also read Andy Burnham Faces Labour Backbench Rebellion Over Milburn Welfare Reforms

The government acknowledges that this transition requires substantial financial investment in the short term. Pat McFadden confirmed that the reforms will not begin to save taxpayer money for ten years. Instead, the administration expects investments in helping young people enter the workforce to run into the billions over that initial decade, prioritizing long-term economic stability over immediate fiscal savings.

Stakeholder Positions and Criticism

Pat McFadden warned that some young people with conditions such as ADHD or anxiety will see their handouts cut as the government tentatively considers this overhaul. When asked directly if youngsters with these conditions would lose benefits, McFadden stated that when people come up for an assessment in the future, they will go into the new system. He emphasized that benefits are not guaranteed for life and that individuals are not guaranteed to continue with what they have right now.

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Critics have questioned Labour's resolve to cut benefits, with Reform MP Danny Kruger suggesting the party will take extra spending on support but avoid the necessary cuts. Kruger compared the initiative to former Prime Minister Keir Starmer's weak attempt to make savings from the welfare bill last year, predicting backbenchers will block reductions. Tory spokesman Helen Whately argued that benefit cuts should apply to all ages, not just those under twenty-five, stating there should not be a different system for a twenty-four-year-old and a twenty-six-year-old.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has labeled the Milburn review a watershed moment but refused to provide a blanket assurance that the government would back the proposals in full. This uncertainty has led some to question the Labour commitment to cutting youth unemployment, especially after emerging red tape requires bosses to ask councils for permission before hiring sixteen-year-olds.

Real-World Impact and Future Steps

The proposed changes aim to make it more financially attractive for employers to take on young people. Pat McFadden suggested that the taxpayer should subsidize wages for youngsters if employers cannot pay their full salary. He explained that subsidizing wages could enable more young people to be taken on by more employers, which aligns with the government's primary objective of increasing youth employment rates.

This complete reset of the system represents a departure from previous welfare approaches. While the Milburn review will provide full details on Tuesday, the immediate implication is that the current level of support for young disabled people and those with mental health challenges will be reduced. The government maintains that this restructuring is essential to address youth inactivity, even as it navigates political opposition and significant upfront costs.