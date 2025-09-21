Labour to Triple Ofsted Inspection Costs for Private Schools

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson plans to significantly increase the cost of Ofsted inspections for private schools, potentially tripling fees. This comes after a VAT hike on private schools and is expected to impact parents and the independent school sector, while boosting state schools.

Labour's ongoing scrutiny of the independent school sector is set to intensify as Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson plans to significantly increase the cost of Ofsted inspections for private schools . This move will see private institutions potentially facing inspection fees up to three times higher than currently paid, effectively eliminating the existing subsidy that has covered a substantial portion of these costs.

Ofsted currently subsidizes two-thirds of the inspection expenses, conducting visits to roughly half of England's 2,496 registered private schools annually. The announcement, expected this week, comes shortly after Labour's introduction of a substantial VAT increase on private schools. This series of policy changes has sparked considerable concern within the sector, with some schools facing financial pressures and contemplating closure. The increased inspection costs are expected to place additional financial strain on parents, raising questions about the long-term impact on the independent school landscape.\The decision by Education Secretary Phillipson appears to be driven by a dual objective: to generate additional funding for state schools and to solidify her position within the Labour Party. Allies of Ms. Phillipson have emphasized the importance of maximizing resources for the state sector, directing funds towards improvements in educational standards and ensuring the safety of children in all schools. The move is also seen as a strategic maneuver in her bid to become the Labour Party's deputy leader, aligning her with the party's left-leaning members. Ms. Phillipson aims to enhance Ofsted's role in upholding educational standards across all schools, including private ones, while simultaneously ensuring that independent schools contribute their fair share towards inspection costs. The argument made by the DfE is that private schools are essentially private businesses, and it is unfair for taxpayers, most of whom send their children to state schools, to subsidize the oversight of fee-paying institutions.\The consequences of Labour's policies are already beginning to manifest, with a noticeable decrease in private school pupil numbers and closures of schools. Data shows a decline of 11,000 pupils enrolled in private schools, contradicting the government's earlier predictions that the VAT hike would only impact a much smaller number of students. A spokesman for the DfE has stated that ending tax breaks for private schools will generate substantial revenue that will be used to support state schools. The DfE estimates that this move will generate £1.8 billion annually by 2029/30 to help fund public services. The current system cost £6.5 million for inspections in 2024/25, with only £2.2 million recovered in fees from the schools. Ofsted's inspections evaluate a school's quality of education, behavior, attitudes, personal development, leadership, and management. The estimated average inspection cost was just over £7,000 in 2018, with private schools potentially paying up to £2,750. The move is politically charged with the announcement coming as Phillipson competes with Lucy Powell in a race to replace Angela Rayner as the Labour Party's deputy leader. The debate is ongoing and the effects will be further reviewed in the years to come. The future impact on the sector remains to be seen.





