Labour Together's Secret Funding: Allegations of Misleading the Electoral Commission

Revelations concerning Labour Together's financial dealings raise questions about the group's activities, its funding and its efforts to influence the Labour Party's leadership. Allegations of non-disclosure and potential attempts to mislead the Electoral Commission are now under scrutiny.

Morgan McSweeney, a key figure within Labour, faced a significant challenge in December 2017. He was the driving force behind Labour Together , a covert group designed to undermine Jeremy Corbyn's leadership and regain control of the Labour Party . The group had achieved a major breakthrough, securing substantial financial backing from wealthy donors, a critical step in their strategy.

This influx of funds, however, threatened to raise red flags if disclosed, particularly to Corbyn and his supporters. McSweeney understood the need for discretion and orchestrated a clandestine operation to keep the financial contributions hidden from public view and scrutiny. Martin Taylor, a multi-millionaire, provided the largest single donation to date, with significant contributions also coming from Lord Myners and Trevor Chinn. Over the subsequent three years, the group amassed over £730,000, a considerable sum that could have exposed their agenda if revealed prematurely. This financial maneuvering became a central element in their efforts to reshape the party and oust Corbyn. The intricate web of secret meetings and undisclosed financial transactions was vital to their plan. \In 2019, as the political landscape shifted, McSweeney saw an opportunity. He approached Keir Starmer, offering his support in a bid to replace Corbyn following an anticipated defeat in the upcoming general election. The premise of Labour Together as a neutral think-tank, deliberately concealed their true intentions. The organization's carefully constructed facade was essential to their effectiveness, and any exposure would jeopardize their operations. The organization's reporting practices changed significantly to protect the funding operation. Prior to December 2017, Labour Together had been diligently reporting its income to the Electoral Commission as required by law. However, the reporting suddenly ceased. From December 2017 to late 2020, with the exception of one contribution from Chinn in August 2018, no new donations were declared. This pause in reporting was a critical part of the strategy to conceal the substantial financial backing they had secured. Labour Together continued to grow in influence, playing a key role in shifting the party's direction. The group successfully supported Starmer's rise to leadership, with their covert mission complete. \Following Corbyn's removal and Starmer's election, McSweeney transitioned to become Starmer's chief of staff, while Hannah O'Rourke took over at Labour Together. O'Rourke soon discovered the lapse in donation reporting and alerted the Electoral Commission, which subsequently launched an investigation. The investigation led to the organization being fined £14,250. Labour Together claimed that the failure to report the donations was an innocent administrative blunder. However, the Tories have cited private legal advice obtained that suggests a deliberate attempt to mislead the Electoral Commission. This advice, given to McSweeney by lawyer Gerald Shamash, allegedly contradicts Labour Together's claim of administrative error. The Tory chairman, Kevin Hollinrake, has written to the Electoral Commission, arguing that the advice reveals discussions on handling the Commission and admitting that declaring the donations would not be straightforward given the clarity of the law. Hollinrake alleges that McSweeney was advised to claim an administrative error to protect donor identities and avoid raising suspicion, potentially constituting a breach of political finance laws. These developments, although concerning historical events, are relevant given the current crisis enveloping Keir Starmer’s Government, and the serious questions being raised about McSweeney’s conduct. The unfolding situation is increasingly explosive, raising questions about the integrity of Labour Together's actions and the potential for serious legal repercussions





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Labour Party Keir Starmer Morgan Mcsweeney Labour Together Electoral Commission Political Finance

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Labour must step up to help JLR supply chain jobs, says UniteUnite the Union has called on the government to implement a furlough scheme for supply chain workers.

Read more »

What Labour MPs are actually saying about Trump’s visit behind closed doorsThere are questions about where Keir Starmer goes from here – with no future bribes left to offer

Read more »

Abolishing two-child benefit cap is ‘on the table’, says Labour’s PhillipsonAbolishing the 'spiteful' two-child benefit cap is 'on the table', Labour deputy leadership candidate Bridget Phillipson has said.

Read more »

Amazon Prime Faces Backlash for Awkwardly Addressing Tyreek Hill Domestic Violence Allegations During NFL GameAmazon Prime's decision to report on domestic violence allegations against Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill during a game against the Buffalo Bills has drawn strong criticism. Fans and viewers have expressed shock and disapproval regarding the timing and handling of the segment, which abruptly discussed accusations made by Hill's estranged wife. The allegations, detailed in divorce documents, include multiple instances of alleged violence. Hill denies the accusations and is under investigation by the NFL.

Read more »

Justin Baldoni Recruits High-Profile Lawyer Amidst Blake Lively Legal Battle, New Harassment Allegations EmergeActor Justin Baldoni has brought in high-profile lawyer Alexandra Shapiro to his legal team in his ongoing legal battle with Blake Lively, and new allegations of harassment have surfaced. Lively seeks damages and alleges retaliatory attacks against her.

Read more »

Labour's Secretive Donor Network and Alleged Misleading of Electoral CommissionA detailed investigation reveals the clandestine financial operations of Labour Together, a group aimed at ousting Jeremy Corbyn. Concerns have been raised about undisclosed donations, alleged attempts to mislead the Electoral Commission, and potential criminal liability. The case implicates key figures within the Labour Party and raises critical questions about transparency and political finance.

Read more »