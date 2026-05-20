Labour U-turn on fuel duty hike sparks anger and criticism

Labour has postponed its planned fuel duty hike in the face of mounting pressure and mounting criticism from the public, after a Chancellor clash with an angry white van driver during a photo shoot. Meanwhile, rising pump prices have already cost drivers an extra £3billion.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves clashed with an angry driver today as Labour's latest U-turn over fuel duty was branded ‘too little, too late’ because it delays the raid on drivers by only a few months.

Sir Keir Starmer announced ministers would postpone their planned 5p a litre fuel duty hike at Prime Minister’s Questions after weeks of mounting pressure. But it has only been delayed from September until the end of 2026 despite Ms Reeves raking in an extra £500million VAT windfall thanks to sky-high pump prices sparked by the Iran war. It means motorists face a clobbering in the New Year, just as household energy bills soar to keep the heating on during winter.

Embarrassingly for Ms Reeves, she was heckled by an angry white van driver today during a photo shoot to promote the announcement at a forecourt in Leeds





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