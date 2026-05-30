Labour U-turn on minimum wage equalisation sparks criticism

Labour was accused of yet another U-turn today after a minister suggested teenagers might not get the full minimum wage before 2030. The stance emerged after Labour big beast Alan Milburn joined businesses warning about the impact of increasing the costs of employing young people.

Labour was accused of yet another U-turn today after a minister suggested teenagers might not get the full minimum wage before 2030. The stance emerged after Labour big beast Alan Milburn joined businesses warning about the impact of increasing the costs of employing young people.

Since 2024, the pay floor for workers aged between 18 and 20 has jumped 26 per cent to £10.85 an hour, while the minimum wage for older workers has also gone up, but not by as much, rising 11 per cent to £12.71 an hour. The policy has coincided with youth unemployment soaring – sparking fears that a generation is being priced out of work.

Treasury minister Torsten Bell insisted the Government remained committed to equalising the minimum wage for all adults, but the timeline for that was not set in the manifesto. Shadow business secretary Andrew Griffith said this looks like yet another U-turn from this hopeless Labour Government, as Conservatives have been clear from the start that this Labour policy is a recipe for even more youth unemployment.

In a damning new report, Mr Milburn said the cost to the country of the growing number of young people classed as Neets - not in education, employment or training - will rise to £125billion a year, more than the Government spends on education. He branded it a 'moral crisis' that one in six youths aged 16-25 will be on out-of-work benefits by the end of the decade, and said it was 'probably the most significant challenge facing our country today.

Britain was an outlier in the EU with only Romania recording a higher youth Neet rate. Mr Milburn backed Tony Blair's criticism of Government policies that have been blamed for making it harder for employers to hire young people. In a scathing attack on Labour's policy agenda this week, the ex-prime minister accused Keir Starmer's administration of lacking a 'coherent plan' and holding back business.

Sir Tony singled out measures including new workers' rights laws and the above-inflation uplift to the minimum wage. Mr Milburn suggested ministers should reconsider these policies as he called for a 'whole system reset' on education, welfare and health policy to get young people into work





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