New ISC census data reveals that two-thirds of private schools saw enrolment drops following Labour's VAT imposition, with major institutions reporting significant declines in student numbers.

Official analysis of the Independent Schools Council census reveals that two-thirds of independent educational institutions in the United Kingdom experienced a decline in student attendance following the implementation of Labour's tax policies. More than forty independent schools reported a minimum ten percent drop in their student body over a single year. This sharp decrease is attributed to the introduction of a mandatory twenty percent Value Added Tax charge on school fees that began at the start of 2025. The data highlights the immediate financial pressure on families and institutions as the government reshapes the funding landscape for private education.

Core Data and Statistical Declines

A comparison of census figures recorded in January against those from the previous year shows a stark trend across the sector. Out of three hundred private institutions surveyed, two hundred reported a reduction in enrolment numbers within the past twelve months. The Independent Schools Council stated that these figures indicate a decline in pupil numbers that is happening faster than originally anticipated by government economists. Consequently, officials have called for an independent review to assess the severity of the impact on the sector and public finances.

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Since assuming power, the Labour Party introduced three significant tax changes affecting the independent school sector. The first was the mandatory twenty percent VAT charge applied to school fees starting in January 2025. The second measure, enacted on April 1, removed business rates relief for independent schools. The third change involved higher employers' National Insurance contributions, which came into effect shortly after the business rates adjustment. These combined fiscal measures have created a challenging environment for fee-paying institutions trying to maintain stable enrolment levels.

Prestigious Institutions and Political Ties

The data indicates that the decline is not limited to smaller institutions but extends to some of the country's most historic and prestigious schools. Notable names among the shrinking institutions include Roedean, Shrewsbury, and Fettes College, where former Labour Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair was educated. At St Peter's School in York, which is Chancellor John Healey's former school, enrolment dropped from one thousand three hundred and thirty pupils in 2025 to one thousand two hundred and seventy three in the current period.

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Sheffield High School, the former school of Deputy Prime Minister Louise Haigh, also recorded a fall in student numbers. Benenden School, where Princess Anne and former MI5 Director General Baroness Manningham-Buller received their education, saw its student body decrease by almost ten percent to four hundred and eighty pupils. Despite these declines, some elite institutions such as Eton, St Paul's Girls' School in west London, and Wycombe Abbey in Buckinghamshire reported that their student numbers remained largely unchanged, suggesting a potential disparity in how different schools are weathering the tax storm.

School Closures and Financial Impact

The financial strain has led to significant operational changes, including the closure of one hundred and five schools since the beginning of 2025. The Portsmouth Grammar School experienced a severe reduction, losing nearly three hundred students over two years. Its pupil count fell from one thousand two hundred and forty three to nine hundred and forty six. Headmaster Andrew Fisher explicitly attributed this decline to the new tax regime, telling the Sunday Times that the VAT introduction has undoubtedly had a significant impact on families deciding whether to keep their children in independent education.

Fisher noted that as a direct consequence, some pupils have moved to continue their education in the state sector. The Independent Schools Council reported that some schools are seeing some of the sharpest falls in pupil numbers in Wales, Scotland, and the northeast of England. Julie Robinson, the chief executive of the ISC, highlighted that in Scotland, the VAT on fees is raising less for the public finances than the higher financial burden it is placing on the public purse due to lost tax revenue from school closures.

Detailed Breakdown of Enrolment Drops

Specific data points illustrate the magnitude of the declines across various regions. Immanuel College in Bushley, Hertfordshire, saw its 2026 pupil count drop to three hundred and forty one from four hundred and forty six, a change of negative twenty three point five percent. Kingham Hil School in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, recorded a negative twenty two point five percent change, with numbers falling from three hundred and sixty nine to two hundred and eighty six. Our Lady of Sion School in Worthing, West Sussex, experienced a negative twenty two point three percent decrease, reducing from three hundred and fourteen to two hundred and forty four pupils.

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Further declines were recorded at St Mary's School in Cambridge, which fell by negative twenty point six percent, and St James Senior Girls' School in London, which saw a negative twenty point four percent drop. Wellingborough School in Northamptonshire reported a negative eighteen point seven percent decline, while West Buckland School in Barnstaple, Devon, saw a negative seventeen point one percent change. MPW Cambridge in Cambridgeshire recorded a negative sixteen point four percent drop, Roedean School in Brighton saw a negative fifteen point six percent decline, and Bedford School in Bedfordshire experienced a negative fourteen point nine percent reduction in its student body.

Government Response and Future Outlook

The Department for Education maintains that the decreasing number of students attending private schools is primarily driven by slowing birth rates rather than tax policy. This stance contrasts with the views of sector leaders and school heads who point to the VAT implementation as a primary factor. In 2024, ministers had forecast that thirty seven thousand children would leave independent schools by 2030 following the introduction of the VAT charge. However, current trends suggest the actual number of departures may be occurring at a much faster rate than these long-term predictions indicated.

The situation has prompted protests outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, where a coalition of groups is fighting the government over the imposition of VAT on school fees. Christ's Hospital in West Sussex continues to support its community through its bursary programme, with seventy five percent of students receiving assistance with their fees. This remains the highest level of financial aid among top independent schools, highlighting the varying degrees of resilience and support mechanisms available within the sector as it navigates the new fiscal reality.