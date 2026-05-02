Labour Warned: Ousting Starmer Could Usher in ‘Labour’s Liz Truss’

Allies of Keir Starmer are warning that replacing him could lead to a chaotic leadership contest and the rise of a left-wing leader like Ed Miliband or Angela Rayner, potentially destabilizing the party and the economy. Concerns are growing amid poor poll ratings and predicted losses in upcoming local elections.

A growing sense of unease is gripping the Labour Party as allies of Keir Starmer issue stark warnings about the potential consequences of ousting him as leader.

The core message being conveyed is that replacing Starmer, particularly in the aftermath of potentially disappointing local election results next week, could open the door to a leadership contender representing a significant shift to the left – a scenario described by some as ‘Labour’s Liz Truss’. This comparison alludes to the economic turmoil that followed Liz Truss’s brief tenure as Prime Minister, with concerns raised that a left-wing leader could similarly undermine market confidence and destabilize the economy.

Specifically, figures like Ed Miliband and Angela Rayner are being cited as potential successors who could trigger such a negative reaction. The anxieties stem from consistently poor poll ratings for Labour under Starmer’s leadership. Predictions for the upcoming local elections are particularly grim, with experts like Robert Hayward forecasting substantial losses – potentially up to three-quarters of the seats the party is defending, and as many as 1,850 councillors losing their positions.

Beyond England, Labour’s position in Wales appears precarious, with the party likely to come in third, and struggles are anticipated in Scotland, where hopes of challenging the SNP’s dominance are fading. This backdrop of electoral vulnerability is fueling internal debate about whether a change in leadership is necessary, despite the risks involved.

A faction within the party has even launched an ‘anyone but Ange’ campaign, explicitly aiming to prevent Angela Rayner from assuming the leadership role, fearing her left-leaning policies would alarm financial markets. However, the lack of consensus on a viable alternative to Starmer raises the specter of a chaotic and unpredictable leadership contest. The warnings aren’t limited to within the Labour Party itself.

Former Conservative Prime Minister Sir John Major delivered a rare and pointed intervention, urging Labour to resist the temptation of frequent leadership changes. He criticized the tendency to treat politics as a ‘game show’ and emphasized the importance of focusing on long-term policy solutions, particularly in addressing challenges like Britain’s aging population. Major’s message was clear: stability and consistent policy development are more crucial than constantly shifting leadership.

Meanwhile, Angela Rayner is reportedly actively lobbying Labour MPs to act decisively if they wish to remove Starmer, framing the situation as a ‘now or never’ moment. While currently considered the frontrunner in a quick contest, she faces significant opposition and remains under investigation regarding unpaid stamp duty. Should Rayner falter, Ed Miliband is seen as the next likely contender, a prospect that deeply concerns some MPs who remember his rejection by voters in 2015.

The possibility of Health Secretary Wes Streeting entering the race exists, but he is considered unlikely to prevail against a left-wing candidate in a final vote involving party members. This complex situation also creates an opening for supporters of Andy Burnham to strategize his eventual return to Westminster, further complicating the leadership landscape. The overall atmosphere suggests a party deeply divided and grappling with a difficult choice: stick with a struggling leader or risk a potentially disastrous internal power struggle





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