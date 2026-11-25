Government forecasts predict a £183bn welfare bill and 3.5 million sickness benefit claimants by 2032, drawing criticism from Conservatives over rising Neet rates and Labour's reform plans.

New government forecasts indicate that the United Kingdom will face a massive surge in welfare expenditures, with the total bill for working-age benefits projected to reach £183 billion by the start of the next decade. Official figures released by the Department for Work and Pensions show that the number of individuals signed off work due to sickness will exceed 3 million this year before climbing to 3.5 million by the beginning of the 2030s.

Soaring Welfare Costs and Sick Leave Figures

The anticipated figure for the 2031-32 period is 200,000 higher than the previous prediction made just six months ago by the Department for Work and Pensions, according to analysis by Conservative policymakers. This trajectory means there will be one million more people registered under the Universal Credit with Limited Capability for Work or Work Related Activity categories, as well as the Employment and Support Allowance Support Group, compared to the 2.5 million recorded when the Labour Party assumed power.

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Spending on benefits for working-age people is expected to increase by £58 billion in the years from 2023-24 to 2031-32. This figure approaches the annual defence budget, placing significant financial pressure on the government to address the rising costs. The number of individuals signed off work is also set to outnumber the 3.2 million who were on unemployment benefits at the peak of the 1980s unemployment crisis.

Conservative Criticism of Labour Economic Policy

Senior Conservative MP Neil O'Brien directed sharp criticism at the current administration, stating that Andy Burnham promised economic growth in every postcode. O'Brien argued that the only thing truly growing is the vast welfare bill, claiming that the government is delivering a Neet on every street rather than the hoped-for opportunity. He accused ministers of churning out reports that increase the welfare bill while leaving young people out of work due to a fear of implementing necessary reforms among Labour MPs.

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Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Helen Whately emphasized that under Labour, three million people are set to be signed off sick from work for the first time. She stated that this record exceeds the unemployment queues of the 1980s and argued that the country cannot afford the ballooning sickness benefits bill. Whately asserted that the government has no concrete plan to tackle this crisis, alleging that they have instead made it easier to claim benefits without addressing the root causes.

Internal Labour Debates on Benefit Reforms

Within the Labour Party, there are diverging views on how to manage the social safety net. New Labour figurehead Alan Milburn argued for a less generous benefits system for under-25s to address the 1 million young people who are not in education, employment, or training. However, it is noted that his proposed reforms would only result in net savings in a decade's time, highlighting the long-term nature of fiscal adjustments.

Conversely, serving minister Sir Stephen Timms advocated for making it even easier to access Personal Independence Payment, a sickness benefit claimed by approximately 4 million people. Despite this call for expanded access, Timms clarified that claimants whose disabilities do not result in additional costs should no longer be eligible for these payments, attempting to balance support with fiscal responsibility.

Government Response and Upcoming White Paper

A spokesperson for the Department for Work and Pensions explained that two-thirds of the increase in the Universal Credit Health caseload over the last year was driven by the previous government's decision to move sick and disabled people onto Universal Credit from legacy benefits. The government stated it is investing a record £3.5 billion to help disabled people and those with long-term conditions into work.

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The DWP spokesperson noted that current reforms to Universal Credit are designed to tackle long-term incentives that have left people signed off and written off from the workforce. The Milburn and Timms Reviews have laid the foundations for sustainable reform, with the government set to consider both reviews' wider recommendations carefully. A formal response is expected in the coming weeks, preceding a White Paper due in the new year to outline the path forward for welfare policy.