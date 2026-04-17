Labour Whips Attempt to Cancel PMQs Amid Speaker Clash

Labour Party whips reportedly tried to end next week's parliamentary session early, a move seen as an attempt to shield Leader of the Opposition Sir Keir Starmer from further confrontational exchanges with Minister Kemi Badenoch during Prime Minister's Questions. The move followed a heated incident where the Prime Minister was directed by Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle to stop evading questions, leading to an alleged angry confrontation with the Speaker. The bid to shorten the parliamentary week was reportedly rejected by the House of Lords.

Labour Party whips initiated a bold effort to curtail next week's session of Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs), a move reportedly stemming from a recent heated exchange between Leader of the Opposition Sir Keir Starmer and the Commons Speaker. Parliamentary insiders revealed to the Daily Mail that the Labour party sought to bring the parliamentary session to an early close next week, aiming to shield Sir Keir from further confrontational encounters with Minister Kemi Badenoch .

The Prime Minister's reaction was reportedly furious on Wednesday after Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle instructed him to cease evading Mrs. Badenoch's inquiries. During the announcement of parliamentary business for the upcoming week, Leader of the House Sir Alan Campbell indicated that debates and votes scheduled beyond Tuesday would only proceed if deemed absolutely necessary. Concurrently, members of the House of Lords were urged to abandon their objections to a series of government bills awaiting approval before the parliamentary session's scheduled conclusion on April 29th, with prorogation to precede the King's Speech on May 13th. However, a source within the House of Lords communicated to the Daily Mail that their Lordships had rejected this proposition. The source explained that considerable pressure was exerted to expedite all legislative matters by the following Tuesday, specifically to prevent Sir Keir from facing another challenging PMQs session. Nevertheless, the source emphasized that these proposals were not being accepted, stating that genuine concerns regarding legislation on critical issues such as social media and pensions were too significant to be disregarded simply to facilitate a less stressful parliamentary experience for the Prime Minister. Sir Keir Starmer has reportedly faced a series of difficult exchanges with Minister Kemi Badenoch in recent weeks, and the Prime Minister was observed engaging in an intense disagreement with the Speaker following this week's PMQs. The incident has ignited a discussion on the accountability of Prime Ministers when they appear to evade challenging questions in Parliament. This attempt to alter parliamentary schedules occurred as Sir Keir himself faced calls to offer an apology to the Speaker following his vociferous reaction in the Commons chamber on Wednesday. The Prime Minister confronted Sir Lindsay in the chamber immediately after being directed to stop avoiding Mrs. Badenoch's questions. Jesse Norman, the Shadow Leader of the House, raised this specific episode during Business Questions in the Commons on Thursday. While Sir Lindsay observed with a stoic expression, Mr. Norman highlighted that out of 24 responses provided by the Prime Minister to Mrs. Badenoch in recent weeks, a significant 23 had reportedly ignored the core of the question and shifted the subject. Mr. Norman described the Prime Minister's conduct as a contemptuous act towards the Speaker, the Leader of the Opposition, and all Members of Parliament. In response to inquiries about the incident, the Prime Minister's spokesman maintained that he had addressed all questions posed to him on Wednesday. The spokesman also confirmed that Sir Keir continues to hold confidence in the Speaker. Allies of the Speaker have noted that he regularly receives correspondence from members of the public expressing dissatisfaction with the Prime Minister's perceived tendency to sidestep questions during PMQs. Sir Lindsay intervened during the exchanges with Mrs. Badenoch on Wednesday, reminding the Prime Minister that it was Prime Minister's Questions and that focus was required. Following these intense exchanges, as the Prime Minister was exiting the chamber, he was observed approaching Sir Lindsay's chair. One Member of Parliament who witnessed the event closely reported that Sir Keir appeared visibly incensed by the Speaker's actions. This marked the third instance in recent weeks where Sir Lindsay has found it necessary to remind the Prime Minister of his obligation to answer questions. The Speaker subsequently issued a statement underscoring that he occasionally needs to remind Prime Ministers of the established 'rules of engagement' within the parliamentary chamber. He also indicated that this point had been communicated to officials at Number 10 on several recent occasions, following similar interventions in previous weeks. A spokesperson for the Speaker's Office stated that the Speaker is not responsible for the questions posed by Members of Parliament or the answers provided by Ministers. They elaborated that questions directed at Ministers should pertain to matters within their official purview, and similarly, answers should remain focused on the points raised in the question. The spokesperson reiterated that the Speaker occasionally reminds both Prime Ministers and Ministers of the established rules of engagement in the Chamber, and that this directive has been conveyed to officials at Number 10 on multiple recent occasions





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