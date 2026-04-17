Labour Whips' Bid to Cancel PMQs Amidst Starmer-Speaker Tensions

Labour whips reportedly attempted to shorten the parliamentary session to avoid a difficult Prime Minister's Questions for leader Sir Keir Starmer, following an alleged heated exchange with Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle. The bid was rejected by the House of Lords, with concerns over legislation cited as the primary reason, alongside the ongoing debate about the Prime Minister's questioning practices.

In a surprising parliamentary maneuver, Labour whips reportedly attempted to curtail next week's parliamentary session, aiming to preemptively end Prime Minister's Questions . The dramatic move is said to stem from escalating tensions between Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and the Commons Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle , following a recent contentious exchange.

Parliamentary insiders revealed to the Daily Mail that the party sought to conclude the Commons' business earlier than scheduled, in an apparent effort to shield Sir Keir from what they perceived as another difficult confrontation with Minister Kemi Badenoch. This alleged attempt to shorten the parliamentary week follows a furious reaction from the Prime Minister on Wednesday after Sir Lindsay instructed him to cease evading Mrs. Badenoch's inquiries.

The situation escalated when the Commons leader, Sir Alan Campbell, outlined the parliamentary agenda for the upcoming week, stating that debates and votes beyond Tuesday would only proceed if deemed essential. Simultaneously, the House of Lords faced pressure to assent to a series of government bills awaiting final approval before the session's conclusion on April 29th, paving the way for the King's Speech on May 13th. However, a source within the House of Lords disclosed to the Daily Mail that their chamber had rebuffed these efforts.

The peer indicated significant pressure to expedite all legislative matters by the preceding Tuesday, specifically to avoid another challenging Prime Minister's Questions for Sir Keir. The source emphasized that concerns regarding legislation concerning crucial issues like social media and pensions were not merely political posturing but genuine anxieties that would not be dismissed simply to provide the Prime Minister with a less demanding schedule.

The reported bid by Labour whips coincided with calls for Sir Keir Starmer to offer an apology to the Speaker for his alleged outburst in the Commons chamber on Wednesday. The Prime Minister reportedly confronted Sir Lindsay directly after being admonished for dodging Mrs. Badenoch's questions.

Jesse Norman, the Shadow Commons leader, brought this incident to the fore during Business Questions on Thursday, highlighting to a stoic Sir Lindsay that out of 24 responses given by the Prime Minister to Mrs. Badenoch recently, 23 had sidestepped the question entirely and shifted the topic. Mr. Norman condemned this behavior as contemptuous of the Speaker, the Leader of the Opposition, and all Members of Parliament.

In response to inquiries about the episode, the Prime Minister's spokesperson asserted that all questions posed had been addressed. The spokesperson also confirmed Sir Keir's continued confidence in the Speaker.

Allies of Sir Lindsay have noted the frequent public complaints received regarding the Prime Minister's perceived habit of evading questions during PMQs. On Wednesday, Sir Lindsay himself intervened during the exchanges with Mrs. Badenoch, reminding the Prime Minister, 'Prime Minister, it's Prime Minister's Questions. We've got to concentrate.'

Following the heated exchange, witnesses reported Sir Keir approaching Sir Lindsay's chair as he departed the chamber, with one MP observing that the Labour leader appeared visibly incensed, stating, 'He was fuming with Lindsay.' This marks the third instance in recent weeks where Sir Lindsay has had to remind the Prime Minister of his obligation to answer questions.

The Speaker's office subsequently issued a statement clarifying that the Speaker occasionally reminds ministers of the 'rules of engagement' within the chamber and that this point had been communicated to No. 10 officials on multiple recent occasions following similar interventions. The statement further explained that the Speaker is not responsible for the questions asked or the answers given and that while questions to ministers should relate to their official responsibilities, so too should their answers be confined to the points raised. This clarification underscores the Speaker's role in upholding the decorum and procedural integrity of parliamentary proceedings





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