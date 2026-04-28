Labrinth Reveals He Quit Euphoria Due to Feeling 'Disposable' and Lack of Creative Respect

Singer-songwriter Labrinth details his reasons for leaving the HBO series Euphoria, citing a decline in creative respect, feeling undervalued, and the impact of the show's rising fame on cast dynamics.

Labrinth has publicly detailed the reasons behind his departure from the acclaimed HBO series Euphoria , citing a decline in creative respect and feeling undervalued during the show’s increasing success.

The singer-songwriter, known for crafting Euphoria’s distinctive musical landscape blending genres like pop, R&B, and electronic, revealed he felt ‘treated like s***’ and ‘disposable’ as the show and its cast gained prominence. He was a four-time Emmy nominee for his work, winning an award in 2020, and collaborated with Zendaya on tracks like ‘I'm Tired’ and ‘Elliot's Song’, and received a Grammy nomination for ‘Never Felt So Alone’ with Billie Eilish.

The core of Labrinth’s decision stems from a creative disagreement with show creator Sam Levinson and a shift in the show’s dynamic. He observed a change from the initial ‘raw energy’ and ‘no expectations’ of the first season to an environment influenced by ‘hierarchy, desperation, and egos’ within the industry.

He noted the significant rise in fame of cast members like Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, and Hunter Schafer, describing it as a separation of ‘red Skittles from the rest of the bunch’ and a contributing factor to strained relationships. He felt people began to treat him differently as their star power grew, leading to a sense of disrespect.

Despite initial announcements of his return for the third season alongside Hans Zimmer, Labrinth ultimately chose to remove his music, expressing his unwillingness to be ‘lied to or treated poorly’. Labrinth clarified that his exit was a personal choice, not a result of being fired or sidelined by Zimmer’s involvement. He acknowledged his previous social media outburst, which included expletive-laden criticisms of the industry and the show, as uncharacteristic but necessary to address circulating rumors.

He emphasized that his priority is to work within a creative environment where his contributions are valued and where ego and power dynamics do not overshadow the artistic process. He stated that being treated as disposable had become normalized within the industry, but he ultimately decided he could no longer accept it. His departure marks a significant loss for the show’s signature sound, and highlights the challenges of maintaining creative integrity amidst the pressures of fame and industry expectations.

He expressed that when working on a project, the creator’s vision should be paramount, but not at the expense of basic respect and fair treatment





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