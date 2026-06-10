Lacey Turner Joins Strictly Come Dancing 2026 as First Contestant

EastEnders star Lacey Turner has been announced as the first contestant of Strictly Come Dancing 2026. The 38-year-old actress is currently on an extended break from playing her iconic character Stacey Slater and is keen to use her time to train for the BBC competition.

Strictly Come Dancing have announced Lacey Turner as their first 2026 contestant. The EastEnders star, 38, is currently on an extended break from playing her iconic character Stacey Slater in the soap and is keen to use her time to train for the BBC competition, which will start in September.

The news was officially revealed on Wednesday on Instagram, which is early for the BBC show but producers have teased more stars will be announced over the summer. Lacey gushed she is excited to take part in the competition, which will return to screens in September, and can't wait to learn a new skill. She said: I am so excited to be making my way to the dance floor this year to be a part of Strictly Come Dancing!

I am a huge fan and can't quite believe I will be taking part and not watching at home this year! I look forward to meeting everyone and learning a new skill! Strictly Come Dancing have announced Lacey Turner as their first contestant of 2026. The EastEnders star, 38, is currently on an extended break from playing her iconic character Stacey Slater in the soap and is keen to use her time to train for the BBC competition.

Back in 2017, Lacey revealed she had turned down an offer from Strictly and admitted she didn't have the guts to do it. She said at the time: I have been asked to go on Strictly but I'm rubbish at dancing and I don't really have the guts. I think it's a great show to do, though, as you learn a new skill.

In a surprising U-turn, Lacey has now decided to take part in the show, citing her desire to learn a new skill and meet new people. It remains to be seen whether she will be able to overcome her initial reservations and make it to the final. The competition is expected to be fierce, with a number of other celebrities also announced as contestants.

Despite the challenges ahead, Lacey is optimistic about her chances, saying: I'm really looking forward to the experience and I'm excited to see how I do. I know it won't be easy, but I'm willing to put in the hard work and give it my all





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