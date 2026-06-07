Lack of Hospital Helipads Puts Patients at Risk, Air Ambulance Charity Warns

Air ambulances are forced to land far from hospitals due to missing helipads, delaying critical care. A report finds over half of major trauma centres lack 24/7 on-site helipad access, prompting calls for government action.

A leading air ambulance charity has warned that patients are being placed at increased risk of death due to the lack of helipads at major hospitals across the United Kingdom.

The charity, Air Ambulances UK, highlighted the case of the Queen's Medical Centre (QMC) in Nottingham, a major regional hospital where air ambulances are forced to land nearly two miles away at a sports ground because there is no on-site helipad. This distance requires patients to be transported across busy roads, adding approximately ten minutes to their journey to the emergency department.

The charity's chief executive, Mike McGrath, stated that the absence of helipads is a major issue and that installing them would represent a seismic leap forward in emergency care. He emphasized that this change would allow services to be delivered with greater speed and accuracy, ultimately saving lives. The call for round-the-clock on-site helipads at all major trauma centres and specialist hospitals is supported by numerous air ambulance charities and sector organizations.

The urgency of this issue is underscored by a recent report prepared for Members of Parliament by the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Air Ambulances. The report assessed 43 major trauma centres and specialist hospitals across the UK and found a systemic gap in helipad access. Over half, 53 percent, of the assessed sites were either unable or not consistently able to support full operational capability for 24/7 on-site helipad access.

More than a third, 37 percent, lacked 24/7 on-site access altogether or did not have an operational helipad. The report concluded that this unresolved gap could introduce delays to critical treatment and, in some cases, put lives at risk. Among its recommendations, it called for the introduction of clear national NHS policy and standards mandating that all existing and future major trauma centres and specialist hospitals have access to a safeguarded 24/7 on-site helipad.

Karen Jobling, chief executive of Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, stated that patients should not face barriers to life-saving care because of how they arrive at the hospital. In response, Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs the QMC, acknowledged that they had plans for a helipad under its Tomorrow's NUH development.

However, those plans have been rescheduled until 2037, leaving a prolonged period without the facility. A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson stated that the government has put the New Hospital Programme on a stable long-term footing after inheriting a plan that was undeliverable. They confirmed funding and a realistic timetable to deliver all schemes in the programme and are working at pace to build these much-needed facilities as quickly as possible, ensuring taxpayers get maximum value for money.

The spokesperson added that they will continue to work closely with the trust to ensure readiness for construction as quickly as possible. Meanwhile, advocates argue that every minute counts in emergency medicine, and the delay caused by landing at a remote site can be the difference between life and death. The lack of helipads is not just a logistical inconvenience but a systemic failure that endangers patients who rely on rapid air ambulance transport for specialized care





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