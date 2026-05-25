Ladies First: A Painfully Dated Flop

Sacha Baron Cohen's comeback movie Ladies First has been panned by reviewers following its Netflix debut, with critics slamming the film's misogyny, lack of originality, and poor performances, including Rosamund Pike

Sacha Baron Cohen 's comeback movie Ladies First has been brutally branded a 'painfully dated' flop by reviewers following its Netflix debut on Friday. The comedian, 54, plays a misogynistic CEO, who hits his head and awakens to find himself in a parallel world dominated by women, with one reviewer claiming the 'unfunny' romcom left viewers also wishing they had been 'knocked unconscious'.

Ladies First, which also stars Oscar nominee Rosamund Pike, marks Sacha's first big project following his split from wife Isla Fisher and former co-star Rebel Wilson's shock claims about him in her 2024 memoir. In a chapter titled Sacha Baron Cohen And Other A**holes, the Aussie actress said he forced her to be naked while filming the 2016 comedy Grimsby, which Sacha has strongly denied.

The Ladies First cast also includes the likes of Richard E. Grant, Emily Mortimer and Fiona Shaw, in a 'criminal waste of talent' according to The Guardian. Benjamin Lee wrote in his one star review: 'Rosamund Pike, an actor who gave one of the most scarily indelible performances of the 2010s in David Fincher's Gone Girl, deserving of far, far better than this'.

Meanwhile, critics pointed out the film's unoriginality, with some saying it was a blatant copy of the Noughties hit What Women Want, and the trailer being the most confused thing they've ever seen





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Sacha Baron Cohen Ladies First Netflix Misogyny Flop Rosamund Pike What Women Want

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Ladies First TrailerThe new movie stars Sacha Baron Cohen and Rosamund Pike.

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Ladies First: A Satirical Comedy on Women's Dominance and Challenging Gender NormsReviews for 'Ladies First' are mixed. While it has proven more popular with viewers than critics, earning a 65 per cent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, critics have branded the movie sexist and outdated. The film centers around a man who awakens in a parallel world dominated by women and must navigate the new rules of engagement with a fiery female colleague. Despite the negative critical reception, many viewers praised the movie for its emotional and satirical elements, while others found it offensive and misogynistic.

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