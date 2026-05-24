Ladies First: A Satirical Comedy on Women's Dominance and Challenging Gender Norms

Reviews for 'Ladies First' are mixed. While it has proven more popular with viewers than critics, earning a 65 per cent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, critics have branded the movie sexist and outdated. The film centers around a man who awakens in a parallel world dominated by women and must navigate the new rules of engagement with a fiery female colleague. Despite the negative critical reception, many viewers praised the movie for its emotional and satirical elements, while others found it offensive and misogynistic.

Ladies First stars Rosamund Pike and Sacha Baron Cohen and is adapted from Netflix's 2018 French romcom I Am Not an Easy Man. The film has been branded 'utter rubbish' after landing a meagre 13 per cent critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes despite storming the charts to become one of Netflix's most-watched films.

The logline reads: 'A ladies man finds his life upended when he wakes up in a parallel world dominated by women.

' Despite the frosty critical response, plenty of viewers praised the movie. The film centres around Damien Sachs (Sacha Baron Cohen), a man who seemingly has it all: money, power and a never ending stream of casual flings. As he prepares to ascend to the role of CEO at a leading advertising agency, his life is turned upside down when he wakes up in his worst nightmare: a parallel world dominated by women





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