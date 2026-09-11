Lady Alice Manners engaged to Patch Fordham after countryside proposal at Belvoir Castle

Lady Alice Manners, 31, daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Rutland, has announced her engagement to tech entrepreneur Patrick Fordham, known as Patch, following a countryside proposal at Belvoir Castle. The couple shared the news on Instagram with photos of the ring and horses.

Lady Alice Manners, 31, the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Rutland, has announced her engagement to her long-term boyfriend Patrick Fordham, known as Patch.

The couple shared the news on Instagram with a carousel of sweet snaps from the countryside proposal. Lady Alice is the second oldest daughter of David Manners, 11th Duke of Rutland, and Emma Manners, Duchess of Rutland. She captioned the heartwarming images: Horses, a Diamond and most importantly Patch... had to be a YES.

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Dressed in a stylish brown fur coat, the 31-year-old beamed as she showed off the glistening engagement ring in a country field, believed to be at Grade I-listed Belvoir Castle in Leicestershire. In another image, she showed off her ring against the side of a white horse. Alice, who is well-known in British equestrian circles and grew up riding, also shared a sweet snap of the couple horse-riding. Speaking exclusively, Alice said: We are so excited to announce our engagement.

Proposal Story At Belvoir Castle

She hosts the online channel Dukie Tours with her father. Sharing the couple's proposal story, she said: It was a very happy weekend filled with family. At one point Patch thought he might have to propose with dad there too, as dad decided to join the dog walk to the stables. I thought I was going to have to propose to the Dukie Tours duo!

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But luckily Patch secretly managed to ask him to cut his walk short (he didn't take much persuading! ) and we went on to the stables (my happy place) where he'd lined the drive with flowers and got down on one knee. Patch is a tech entrepreneur, founder of CHIP IN and ed-tech platform EPAT Entry, while Alice is a model and writer.

The pair have kept their relationship rather lowkey, with speculation of their romance beginning at Alice's Midsummer Night's Dream-themed 30th birthday celebrations last April. Writing on her personal Substack newsletter, The Accidental Duchess, Alice's mother Emma revealed: Vi gave a wonderful speech, and Alice's boyfriend Patch, delivered a Shakespearean ode on love. There were plenty of congratulatory messages for the couple. Alice's sister Eliza wrote: The best news!

Watch out Patch, you're a Manners now. Lady Kitty Spencer posted: Congratulations my love!! , while Susanna Constantine said: ALICE!!!! Omg!

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So HAPPY for you both. Best news ever! Lady Alice is one of five Manners children: she's the older sister of Charles Manners, Marquess of Granby and Lord Hugo Manners. Her sisters are Lady Violet Garnock and Lady Eliza Manners.

Belvoir Castle has been the Manners' family seat since 1508. The castle was first built after the Norman Conquest of 1066 and has been rebuilt three times; the current building dates back to the early 19th century. Last April, Alice invited her nearest and dearest to come together at the 15,000-acre estate for A Midsummer Night's Dream-themed birthday celebration.

In addition to her well-to-do friends, the second oldest daughter of David and Emma Manners was joined by her sisters, Lady Eliza and Violet Lindesay-Bethune, Countess of Lindsay. Also in attendance was Hum Fleming, the great-niece of James Bond creator Ian Fleming, who married former Tory minister Lord (Zac) Goldsmith in Stow-on-the-Wold, Gloucestershire last September.

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Mr Eden revealed: PR executive Hum, 35, wore a spectacular green dress and a floral crown to the 30th birthday party of Lady Alice Manners at her ancestral seat, Belvoir Castle in Leicestershire. Hum was joined by her twin sister, Chloe, who wore a pink veil and a larger floral headpiece. Chloe, who works for events firm Sharky & George, was seen struggling to keep the flowers on her head while searching for her placement at the dining table.

Midsummer Night's Dream Celebration

Lady Alice, one of the Duke of Rutland's spirited three daughters, wore a pink dress for the party, whose theme was A Midsummer Night's Dream. The pink dress was full of sentimental meaning for Alice as it once belonged to her grandmother. Taking to Instagram, Alice explained: It was my Granny's wedding dress, and when she passed away last January, I got to try it on for the first time.

It fit like a glove, and I knew I had to wear it one day for a special moment. Turning 30 is just that! I have never worn anything so beautiful, and I hope she was happy looking down watching me swish around in it. Elsewhere, Alice's close friend and Soho property heiress, India Rose James, also picked a vintage find for the glitzy party that was held over the weekend.

Eden explained, Her pal India Rose James, 33, says: I finally had the perfect reason to wear the most amazing vintage Galliano dress. In March, the stylish socialite shared several images from a romantic trip to Mauritius with her now-fiancé Patch - whose real name is Patrick Fordham - with the pair seen soaking up the sunshine and crystal-blue waters. Alice was previously in a relationship with Otis Ferry, the son of musician Bryan Ferry.

The couple, who lived together at Belvoir Castle, ended their relationship in 2022. Her joyous engagement news comes just months after the Daily Mail's Diary Editor Richard Eden revealed that she had suffered a robbery on an LNER train. The stolen suitcase contained several outfits and a white handbag once owned by her great-grandmother, the late Margaret Campbell, Duchess of Argyll. Lady Alice describes the bag, which is monogrammed with an M for Margaret, as priceless and irreplaceable.

The duchess was played by Claire Foy in the 2021 BBC drama A Very British Scandal. I know exactly where it is and where the guy is who stole it, she says. The British Transport Police have a photo of the man that stole it. But they would not share with me the CCTV footage of the guy who stole it.

She begged the police online: Why won't you send someone to retrieve it? The police cannot enter a property without a warrant, for which more evidence than just tracker data is required.