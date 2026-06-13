Lady Eliza Manners Car Rammed by Stolen Vehicle in Notting Hill

Lady Eliza Manners, daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Rutland, shared photos on Instagram after her car was hit by a stolen vehicle in Notting Hill. The incident adds to recent family challenges including Duchess Emma's cancer battle. Lady Eliza posted a lighthearted caption, Happy Saturday, despite extensive damage. The Met Police are investigating.

Lady Eliza Manners , the 28-year-old daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Rutland, took to Instagram on Saturday to share the aftermath of a shocking car accident in Notting Hill .

Her vehicle was rammed by a stolen car late Friday night, leaving her car extensively damaged. The photograph she posted shows the front and right side of her car crumpled, with the bonnet bent, a destroyed headlight, and debris scattered on the street. In a caption, she wrote, Happy Saturday, with a touch of irony.

She also shared a video filmed from an upstairs window, capturing the scene: her parked car on the left side of the street, a blue car smashed into its front, the second vehicle with significant windshield damage, and a police car with two officers nearby. Lady Eliza blamed a stolen car for the accident, explaining that the vehicle ran into hers while it was parked. She added, Love Notting Hill, reflecting her residence in the trendy London neighborhood.

The incident is the latest misfortune for the Manners family, following Duchess Emma Manners' difficult battle with breast cancer. Emma, 62, who separated from Lord David Manners in 2012 but still lives at Belvoir Castle, was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in 2024 and underwent a mastectomy and hysterectomy. In a February interview with the Daily Mail, she expressed relief at being past her health struggles and looked forward to the next generation of the family.

She has been instrumental in expanding Belvoir Castle's commercial ventures, including weddings, furniture, shooting parties, mineral waters, and country wear, with plans for a wellness center. The Met Police have been contacted for comment. Lady Eliza, the middle of five children, has sisters Lady Alice and Lady Violet, and brothers. Her mother Emma remains the CEO of the castle estate and has written two books about it.

The family continues to navigate challenges while maintaining their public presence. The accident occurred in the affluent area of Notting Hill, known for its colorful houses and the annual carnival. Lady Eliza's post garnered attention from followers and media, highlighting the blend of aristocratic life with modern social media. The stolen car incident is under investigation, and police are seeking the suspect.

Lady Eliza has not disclosed further details, but her lighthearted caption suggests she is taking the event in stride. The support from the community and family has been strong, with many expressing sympathy. The Manners family, known for their historical estate, remains resilient in the face of adversity. Emma Manners' cancer battle has been a public journey, and she has used her platform to raise awareness.

The family's focus is now on recovery and continuing their legacy. Lady Eliza's accident, while inconvenient, has not dampened her spirits. She continues to engage with her followers, sharing glimpses of her life in London and her involvement with family events. The incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of city life, even for the aristocracy.

The stolen vehicle trend in London has been a concern, with authorities working to curb such crimes. Lady Eliza's experience adds a personal angle to the broader issue. Overall, the family remains united, and Lady Eliza's positive attitude is commendable. Her mother Emma's strength in overcoming cancer inspires many.

The Manners family continues to adapt to modern times while preserving their heritage. The accident in Notting Hill is just another chapter in their storied lives. Lady Eliza's social media presence allows her to share authentic moments, both good and bad. The response from her followers has been supportive, with many offering well-wishes.

The stolen car suspect remains at large, and police are appealing for information. Lady Eliza's vehicle is being repaired, and she is back to her routine. The incident has not deterred her love for Notting Hill, where she enjoys the vibrant community. The Manners family's resilience is a testament to their character.

Emma's health recovery has been a priority, and she is now focusing on future plans. The castle's commercial success continues to grow, with new initiatives on the horizon. Lady Eliza's accident, though minor in the grand scheme, has brought attention to road safety and stolen vehicle crimes. The family hopes for a swift resolution.

In the meantime, Lady Eliza remains active on social media, posting about her daily life. Her humorous take on the accident has endeared her to many. The Manners family story is one of tradition, challenge, and adaptation. Lady Eliza's latest post is a reminder that even aristocrats face everyday problems.

The positive response to her post shows the public's fascination with the nobility. The stolen car incident will likely be resolved soon, but the family's strength will endure. Lady Eliza's car may be damaged, but her spirit remains unbroken. The Manners dynasty continues, with each generation facing its own trials.

The Notting Hill accident will be a footnote in their history, but a memorable one. Lady Eliza's Instagram post captured a moment of vulnerability with grace. The support from her family and followers is priceless. The incident has also sparked conversations about crime in London.

However, the focus remains on the positive: resilience, family, and community. Lady Eliza's ability to laugh at misfortune is inspiring. The Manners family legacy is secure, and they look forward to brighter days. The stolen car drama is over, but the story of their strength continues





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