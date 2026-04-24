Lady Eliza Spencer Launches Rosé Wine, Lala V, Joining Celebrity Wine Market

Princess Diana's niece, Lady Eliza Spencer, has launched her own rosé wine, Lala V, inspired by Saint Tropez. The launch places her among a growing list of celebrities with wine brands, including Meghan Markle and Snoop Dogg, raising questions about quality versus branding in the industry.

Lady Eliza Spencer , niece of the late Princess Diana, has entered the competitive world of celebrity-branded wines with the launch of her new rosé, Lala V . Inspired by the glamorous atmosphere of Saint Tropez, the £23 wine blends Eliza’s childhood nickname ‘Lala’ with the French word for life, ‘vie’.

This venture places her among a growing number of celebrities capitalizing on the wine industry, including the Duchess of Sussex, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Gordon Ramsay, Kylie Minogue, and Gary Barlow. The appeal for celebrities lies in the potential to elevate their brand image and tap into a lucrative market. Experts suggest that associating a well-known name with a vineyard can inflate prices, even for wines of average quality.

However, not all celebrity wines justify their premium price tags. A recent tasting and review of wines from Meghan Markle’s As Ever brand, Snoop Dogg’s 19 Crimes collaboration, and Lady Eliza Spencer’s Lala V, revealed varying degrees of success. Meghan Markle’s Napa Valley rosé, priced at $35, was described as ‘try-hard’ with a design that leans towards ‘tacky’ despite its initial classy simplicity.

The wine itself is bolder and more savory than a typical Cotes de Provence, reflecting its Napa origins. Snoop Dogg’s Cali Red, a collaboration with 19 Crimes, received a ‘tacky’ assessment due to its cheap packaging and overly sweet flavor profile, despite being a popular choice in UK supermarkets. The wine is a blend of Petite Sirah and Zinfandel grapes grown in California and is inspired by the stories of British convicts transported to Australia.

Lady Eliza Spencer’s Lala V, on the other hand, was deemed ‘tasteful’ and ‘classy’ in its presentation, though slightly overpriced at £23, with a suggested retail price of £18. The rosé offers a good flavor profile, being fruity yet maintaining the classic saline tang of a Cotes de Provence. The trend of celebrity wine brands highlights a strategic move to enhance brand appeal and capitalize on consumer recognition.

While some wines deliver on quality, others prioritize branding and marketing, leading to a diverse range of offerings in the market. The late Queen also had her own range of sparkling white wine made in Windsor, demonstrating a long-standing royal connection to the world of wine





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