Lady Gabriella Windsor Moves Forward After Tragic Loss of Husband Thomas Kingston

Lady Gabriella Windsor, daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, begins a new chapter after the death of her husband, Thomas Kingston. She was seen moving out of her London flat with the help of a friend, signaling a fresh start. The royal has been open about the importance of mental health awareness following her husband's tragic suicide.

Lady Gabriella Windsor , the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, has been making a fresh start after the tragic loss of her husband, Thomas Kingston , who took his own life in February 2024.

More than two years after his passing, the 45-year-old royal has moved out of her London flat, opting for a hands-on approach to the relocation rather than hiring professional movers. She was seen carrying boxes and furniture alongside her friend, Lady Eloise Waymouth, the daughter of the late society photographer Lord Patrick Lichfield.

The two shared lighthearted moments during the move, including a humorous distraction when a passing Chesil Speedster 2 car caught their attention—its front-seat passenger was a dog wearing driving goggles, leaving them in fits of laughter. Notably, Lady Gabriella was not wearing her wedding ring during the move, signaling a new chapter in her life. The couple had married in a lavish ceremony at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in May 2019, with the Queen and Prince Philip in attendance.

Lady Gabriella had often spoken in interviews about how fortunate she felt to have found someone special in Thomas. After his death, she reportedly moved back in with her parents at their Kensington Palace residence. An inquest revealed that Thomas, who managed an investment firm facing an £8 million debt, had been taking a combination of antidepressants and sleeping pills in the weeks leading up to his death.

The side effects of these medications were believed to have contributed to his tragic decision. Lady Gabriella, visibly emotional during the inquest, emphasized the importance of raising awareness about the potential dangers of such medications, stating, 'If this could happen to Tom, it could happen to anyone.

' Records indicate that Thomas did not leave a will, and his entire estate, valued at £660,000, was inherited by his wife. Lady Gabriella’s resilience and determination to move forward have been evident in her actions since the loss of her husband. Her decision to personally oversee her move, rather than relying on hired help, reflects her down-to-earth nature and desire for independence.

The support of close friends like Lady Eloise Waymouth has undoubtedly played a crucial role in her healing process. As she navigates this new phase of her life, Lady Gabriella continues to honor Thomas’s memory while embracing the future with strength and grace. Her story serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and the need for open conversations about the challenges many face in silence





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