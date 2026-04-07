Lady Gaga Cancels Montreal Concert Due to Respiratory Infection

Pop star Lady Gaga was forced to cancel her Montreal concert on Monday evening due to a worsening respiratory infection. The singer, who is on her Mayhem Ball Tour, expressed her deep disappointment and apologized to fans. This is not the first time she's had to postpone a show due to health issues.

Lady Gaga has canceled her Montreal concert due to a respiratory infection. The singer, known for her powerful vocals and elaborate performances, took to her Instagram Story just hours before the scheduled show on Monday evening to announce the cancellation. She explained that she had been battling a respiratory infection for several days and, despite trying to rest and recover, her condition had worsened.

Her doctor strongly advised against performing, citing concerns about the quality of the performance she could deliver and the potential for further health complications. Gaga expressed deep disappointment and apologized profusely to her fans, acknowledging the inconvenience and heartbreak her cancellation caused to those who had made plans to attend. She emphasized the magical and meaningful experience she had shared with fans during her previous Montreal performances on Thursday and Friday, further highlighting the sadness she felt about not being able to continue the series of shows. She also did not announce any information about rescheduling the show, nor did she address refunds for concertgoers in her initial post. \The cancellation comes as part of Lady Gaga's Mayhem Ball Tour, which began in July 2025 and is nearing its conclusion. The tour is in support of her sixth solo studio album, Mayhem, which was released in March 2025 and earned her a Grammy Award earlier this year for Best Pop Vocal Album. The tour, comprising of 86 shows, has taken her across the United States, Europe, Australia, and Asia, making several stops in North America. This recent cancellation in Montreal isn't the first time Gaga has had to postpone a show due to health reasons. Back in September 2025, she was forced to postpone a show in Miami because of vocal strain. On that occasion, she also issued a statement on social media, expressing her regret and promising to reschedule the concert as soon as possible. During that time, she was advised to not sing for fear of long-term or permanent damage to her vocal cords. Between her show dates and performances, Gaga has also made surprise appearances, including the Grammys in February and the Super Bowl halftime show with Bad Bunny. \Looking ahead, Lady Gaga is scheduled to perform two shows in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on Thursday and Friday before wrapping up her tour in New York City next Monday. The singer, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, is known for her vibrant and engaging stage presence. Her fans often travel far to attend her shows, and the announcement of the cancellation left many fans distraught. Many fans expressed their concerns and support on social media, wishing her a speedy recovery. The music community also offered well wishes to Gaga, anticipating her swift return to performing. This recent health setback serves as a reminder of the demanding nature of the entertainment industry and the importance of prioritizing one's health, even amidst a demanding tour schedule. With her dedication to her fans and commitment to delivering the best possible performances, many fans expressed anticipation for the next time she will be on stage and delivering magical performances





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