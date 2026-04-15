Lady Gaga Celebrates End of Mayhem Ball Tour with Fiancé Michael Polansky in Lower East Side

Pop superstar Lady Gaga and her fiancé Michael Polansky marked the conclusion of her extensive Mayhem Ball Tour with a celebratory night out at Maison Nur in New York City. The intimate gathering in the Lower East Side, a neighborhood where Gaga began her career, was attended by close friends, family, and collaborators, reflecting on a successful and fulfilling international tour.

Following the electrifying final show of her international Mayhem Ball Tour at Madison Square Garden on Monday night, pop icon Lady Gaga , 40, and her fiancé Michael Polansky embraced a moment of celebration at Maison Nur in downtown New York City . The restaurant, situated at the iconic intersection of Rivington Street and Bowery, holds a special significance for Gaga, as it is in this very neighborhood that she honed her craft as an emerging artist.

This post-tour gathering was described by an eyewitness, according to Page Six, as a poignant return to her roots in the Lower East Side, a testament to her journey and enduring connection to the city. The atmosphere of the evening was characterized by a palpable sense of joy and togetherness. A source close to the couple offered glowing remarks about their relationship, stating, Their vibe is just really good. His influence on everything is really affable. He’s not just some man hanging out or walking behind her. He’s her partner in the truest sense. This sentiment highlights the deep bond and supportive partnership between Gaga and Polansky, underscoring their commitment as they approach their wedding. The guest list for the exclusive celebration included notable figures such as actress Maggie Gyllenhaal and social media personality Dylan Mulvaney. Also in attendance were key collaborators and musicians Brian Newman and Breedlove, individuals who have played instrumental roles in Gaga's musical endeavors. Gaga's mother, Cynthia Germanotta, was also present, as were a number of her cherished childhood friends, adding a personal and familial touch to the celebratory occasion. One particularly heartfelt anecdote came from a close friend who shared their observation of the Mayhem tour, noting, This show was literally the most fun I’ve seen her have on stage. This sentiment reverberates through the overall success and personal fulfillment Gaga derived from this extensive international tour, which commenced in July and spanned numerous cities worldwide. Another insider offered a nuanced perspective on the tour's conclusion, describing the feeling as bittersweet. They articulated, It’s sad for the era to come to an end, and to walk into a party that signifies the end, but now can say, I did it. It’s in the can, history was made. This reflection captures the sense of accomplishment and the profound impact of the Mayhem Ball Tour, marking it as a significant chapter in Gaga's illustrious career. The tour's grand finale was not without its recent challenges. Just last week, a Montreal concert had to be cancelled a mere three hours before its scheduled commencement. Gaga took to her Instagram Story to convey her apologies and explain the unfortunate circumstances, citing a severe respiratory infection that prevented her from performing. She elaborated that her doctor had strongly advised against performing due to the worsening of her illness, leaving her absolutely heartbroken about missing the opportunity to connect with her fans. At the time of this report, details regarding rescheduling or ticket refunds for the cancelled Montreal show had not yet been released. Gaga had previously performed two other successful shows in the same city. The enduring relationship between Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky has been a subject of public interest. The couple was first romantically linked around New Year's Eve in 2019, and they made their relationship Instagram official in early 2020. Gaga has been engaged to Polansky since 2024, and she recently shared in March that their wedding is imminent, stating they will tie the knot soon. She offered a glimpse into their wedding plans while participating in Bruno Mars's Romantic Radio TikTok Live, mentioning, Me and my fiancé have been traveling all year, but we’re getting married soon. We were hoping you could choose a special song for us. Polansky himself is a distinguished individual, a 2006 graduate of Harvard University and currently serves as the executive director of the Parker Foundation. The couple's artistic and personal lives are intertwined, with Polansky having played a significant role in Gaga's recent creative endeavors. This is further evidenced by her Grammy wins earlier this year, where she secured two awards: one for Best Pop Vocal Album and another for Best Pop Dance Recording for her hit song Abracadabra. During one of her acceptance speeches, Gaga publicly expressed her profound love for her fiancé and acknowledged his invaluable contribution to the creation of her latest album, highlighting the deeply supportive nature of their partnership. The Mayhem Ball Tour has undeniably been a triumph, and the celebratory gathering in New York City signifies not just the end of a successful tour, but also a joyous moment for Gaga and her beloved fiancé as they look forward to their future together, celebrating milestones both professionally and personally





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lady Gaga Michael Polansky Mayhem Ball Tour New York City Celebration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'This is a brilliant town to live in' - Blackpool Mayor praises 'warm community' ahead of glitzy ballThe Mayor praised all the good work that goes on behind the scenes

Read more »

Zoe Ball Reveals Story Behind Iconic Wedding Photo, Reflects on '90s Ladette CultureZoe Ball shares the backstory of her famous wedding day photo with Fatboy Slim, reflecting on her wild past as a '90s ladette and her journey to a healthier lifestyle with her family.

Read more »

Declan Rice, Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham: Who will be the next English Ballon d’Or winner? Ex-Three Lions star makes his predictionDeclan Rice, Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham are all considered to be Ballon d’Or-worthy talents, but who will be the next Englishman to win the prestigious Golden Ball?

Read more »

Injury expert delivers worrying Hugo Ekitike verdict after Liverpool star stretchered off vs PSGEkitike went down off the ball in the first half at Anfield and was stretchered off. 🚨

Read more »

‘I might not be here’: Ben Stokes reveals moment he was smashed in the face by cricket ball and left ‘lucky to be alive’Ben Stokes has admitted he feels lucky to be alive after being hit in the face by a cricket ball.

Read more »

Ben Stokes: England captain 'might not be here' after being hit in face by ballEngland captain Ben Stokes says he 'got out quite lucky' with major facial surgery after an incident in the nets at Durham.

Read more »