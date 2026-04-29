Lady Mary Charteris Celebrates Birthday Amidst Holiday Disappointment

Socialite Lady Mary Charteris marked her 39th birthday with a glamorous party in London, but her recent vacation to Sri Lanka was marred by disruptive construction work near her luxury hotel.

Lady Mary Charteris , the niece of renowned designer Daphne Guinness , recently celebrated her 39th birthday with a stylish gathering at Aethos London Shoreditch. The socialite, model, and DJ hosted the event in the penthouse of the trendy bar, surrounded by close friends and family, including filmmaker Taika Waititi , husband of Rita Ora, and model Poppy Delevingne .

The party featured an extravagant gold cake shaped like lips, adorned with an iced figurine of Lady Mary herself at the DJ decks. Despite a minor mishap with a new camera lacking a memory card, she shared glimpses of the celebration on Instagram, expressing her deep affection for her friends.

However, Lady Mary’s recent experiences haven’t been entirely celebratory. She publicly voiced her dissatisfaction with a £1,000-a-night stay at the five-star Ahu Bay resort in Sri Lanka, which she described as a ‘holiday from hell’. The issue stemmed from ongoing construction work directly adjacent to her beachfront room. Lady Mary, who travelled to Sri Lanka hoping to recover her voice after a sore throat, was dismayed to find diggers and construction noise disrupting her relaxation.

She criticized the hotel for failing to disclose the building site, arguing that guests should be informed to make informed decisions about their stay. She highlighted the visual disruption, stating that even without the noise, the construction site was an unwelcome sight against the backdrop of the beautiful beach. Lady Mary’s experience prompted her to advise others to proactively inquire about nearby construction when booking accommodations, whether hotels or Airbnbs.

She recounted a similar incident with a previous Airbnb rental and emphasized the importance of transparency from lodging providers. While some online commenters dismissed her complaint, Lady Mary defended her right to express her disappointment and advocate for better customer service. The Ahu Bay resort, an exclusive boutique hotel with 13 rooms and villas, charges upwards of £865 per night for its most luxurious accommodations.

The incident underscores the growing importance of clear communication and accurate information for travelers seeking a peaceful and enjoyable vacation experience





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Lady Mary Charteris Birthday Sri Lanka Ahu Bay Travel Daphne Guinness Taika Waititi Poppy Delevingne

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