Lady Victoria Hervey Claims Exclusion from Epstein Files Is an Insult, Labels Non-Listed as 'Losers'

Socialite Lady Victoria Hervey, photographed in a green sequin bikini in Monte Carlo, stated that not being named in the Epstein files would be an insult, calling those absent from the documents 'losers.' The former girlfriend of Prince Andrew discussed the Jeffrey Epstein case during an interview, confirming she appears in the files 23 times.

Lady Victoria Hervey was photographed at a beach in Monte Carlo during the 65th Monte-Carlo Television Festival, wearing a sparkling green sequin bikini. The 49-year-old socialite showcased her figure in the skimpy two-piece, featuring a triangle top and tie-side bottoms.

She relaxed by the sea at the Monte Carlo Bay Beach Hotel, with her blonde hair loose and wearing sunglasses. In related news, Lady Hervey, who previously dated Prince Andrew, recently made controversial comments about the Epstein client list. Speaking on LBC, she stated that being excluded from the released documents would be an insult, implying those not named are 'losers.

' When asked if she was in the files, she confirmed she was, adding that any journalist who covered the story appeared. She explained that Jeffrey Epstein knew powerful people, so presence on the list signified relevance. Her remarks sparked discussion about the social dynamics surrounding the Epstein case and the status of individuals linked to the scandal





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Lady Victoria Hervey Epstein Files Prince Andrew Monte Carlo Bikini Controversy Socialite Jeffrey Epstein

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