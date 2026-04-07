Laguna Beach Reunion: Kristin Cavallari and Lauren Conrad Bury the Hatchet, Reviving the Iconic Triangle with Stephen Colletti

Decades after their high school drama played out on MTV's Laguna Beach, Kristin Cavallari, Lauren Conrad, and Stephen Colletti reunite for a Roku Channel special, revealing a newfound friendship between former rivals. The reunion show, set to premiere on April 10th, revisits the iconic series, promising nostalgic moments and a look at the cast's evolution.

The world rejoices as the iconic Laguna Beach trio, Kristin Cavallari , Lauren Conrad , and Stephen Colletti , reunite, proving that time, and perhaps a touch of maturity, can indeed heal old wounds. The fiery rivalry between Cavallari and Conrad, which captivated audiences during their high school years on the MTV reality series, appears to be firmly in the past.

These former foes are now, unbelievably, 'buddies,' ready to reminisce, reflect, and maybe even laugh about the drama that once defined their teenage lives. The upcoming reunion show, set to premiere on the Roku Channel on April 10th, promises to offer a nostalgic trip down memory lane, allowing fans to witness the evolution of these personalities beyond the confines of their youthful rivalries.\The reunion sparks not only a chance for reflection but also a celebration of the personal growth each individual has experienced since their Laguna Beach days. Cavallari, now 39, and Conrad, 40, have developed their own successful careers in the years following the show, making them a testament to personal evolution. The reunion show will offer fans a chance to see how each of the stars have matured. Cavallari, who once clashed with Conrad over the affections of Colletti, now speaks of her with respect, appreciating her on 'so many different levels.' She even mentioned the potential therapeutic benefits of the reunion, allowing the cast to move past any leftover tensions and create a fresh dynamic that's free from the past. The pair's public reunion at the Empire State Building on Tuesday, where they were promoting 'The Reunion: Laguna Beach', was a testament to their newfound friendship, with the two posing amicably alongside Colletti.\The fashion choices of Cavallari and Conrad during their public appearances further underscored their individual styles and how they’ve evolved from the teenage years. While embracing their personal fashion tastes, the pair proved that their journey from rivalry to friendship is about embracing differences as well. Cavallari sported a more modern look, in an off-the-shoulder top with a PVC skirt, whereas Conrad showcased a more classic aesthetic with a long camel coat, black turtleneck, jeans, and loafers. The reunion promises to be more than just a trip down memory lane. The show is about reconciliation, personal growth, and proving that the drama of youth can be overcome. Cavallari, who hosts the podcast 'Let's Be Honest', confirmed that Conrad would be a guest, further solidifying their friendship. The former rivals appear to be embracing a new chapter and proving that the passage of time can often mend even the most intense of rivalries. Fans are excited for the premier, which will be revisiting the iconic series that followed the lives of real-life teenagers from California's affluent Orange County





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Laguna Beach Kristin Cavallari Lauren Conrad Stephen Colletti Reunion MTV Reality TV Friendship Roku Channel

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