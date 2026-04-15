Lainey Wilson Freezes Eggs Ahead of Wedding, Prioritizes Future Motherhood

Country music star Lainey Wilson has frozen her eggs as she plans for future motherhood and prepares to marry fiancé Devlin 'Duck' Hodges. The singer discussed her proactive fertility preservation decisions and her evolving dreams beyond her burgeoning music career in an interview with People magazine, coinciding with the release of her new Netflix documentary.

Country music sensation Lainey Wilson , renowned for her chart-topping hits and vibrant stage presence, has taken a significant step toward her future family plans by undergoing egg freezing . The 33-year-old artist shared her decision with People magazine, revealing a heartfelt desire to become a mother while continuing to navigate the demanding trajectory of her successful music career.

This proactive approach to fertility preservation comes as Wilson prepares to marry her fiancé, Devlin 'Duck' Hodges, a 30-year-old former NFL player, in February 2025. Wilson candidly expressed that after dedicating years to establishing herself in the music industry, she is now ready to embrace other personal aspirations, including starting a family. She described the egg retrieval process as successful, acknowledging the societal pressures and timelines often imposed on women regarding major life events. Wilson finds immense gratitude for the opportunity to have preserved her fertility, stating, I think the world and just people in general try to give you a timeline when things should be happening, and I'm just so thankful that I was given the opportunity to do the egg retrieval and that it was successful. Fans eager to learn more about Wilson's journey can delve into the intricacies of her experience in her upcoming Netflix documentary, Lainey Wilson: Keepin' Country Cool, slated for release on April 22. The documentary is expected to offer an intimate look at the singer's personal and professional life, including her candid discussions about fertility. Many women, particularly those over the age of 30, are increasingly turning to egg freezing as a means to safeguard their reproductive options, given the natural decline in ovarian reserve with age. The medical procedure involves a series of steps, including hormone stimulation to encourage egg production, followed by a surgical egg retrieval performed under general anesthesia. The retrieved eggs are then carefully preserved through a process involving a freezing solution, a technique detailed by Baylor Medicine. Following retrieval, the eggs are stored in temperature-controlled facilities, offering individuals the ability to utilize them for in-vitro fertilization (IVF) at a later stage. Reflecting on her formative years, Wilson shared that her childhood dreams were not centered on matrimonial bliss but rather on achieving significant career milestones. She recollected, I wasn't dreaming about my wedding day; I was dreaming about what I was going to wear at my Grand Ole Opry debut. Instead of what song I would want my first dance to be to, I was dreaming about what song I would play at Red Rocks or the Ryman. This focus on her musical ambitions underscores the dedication she has poured into her craft. However, she also spoke of a new, evolving dream of building a family, adding, The Lord surprises you at times and puts other dreams in your heart you didn't know you had. Wilson strategically opted for egg freezing before her engagement was publicly announced and before her planned February 2025 wedding. She identified a crucial window in her demanding touring schedule, initiating the process immediately after returning from an international tour in Europe. Making this a significant priority, she explained, I had to say, like, 'All right, it's got to be on the schedule.' She further elaborated on the relentless pace of the music industry, noting how time can rapidly accelerate, with artists often planning their commitments two years in advance. My primary goal was to ensure that when the time felt right and I desired to start a family, I would hopefully be afforded that opportunity. Wilson and Hodges, who began their relationship in 2021, made their public debut as a couple on the red carpet in 2023. Details surrounding their upcoming wedding emerged exclusively in the Daily Mail last September, revealing plans for a grand country-style celebration in Nashville, Tennessee. The chosen location is particularly significant as Wilson owns a 30-acre property there, further solidifying her deep roots in the area. The insider also highlighted the proximity to Alabama, where Hodges has ties, making it a convenient locale for guests from both regions. The envisioned wedding aesthetic is described as 'sexy country,' embodying a 'California cowgirl' vibe with a blend of tradition and subtle boldness. Wilson is reportedly already engaged in selecting a wedding dress that accentuates her slender physique while radiating Southern charm, aiming for a look that merges Southern belle elegance with music royalty status. Notably, she intends to forgo a traditional cowgirl hat for her walk down the aisle. The proposal itself was a picturesque event, occurring at the George Jones estate in Franklin, Tennessee. Hodges presented Wilson with a substantial diamond engagement ring, presented in a distinctive cowboy hat-shaped box. The couple's journey from dating in 2021 to their red-carpet debut in 2023 was a gradual unfolding of their public relationship. In January 2025, Wilson had playfully hinted at her anticipation for the proposal, joking that she might have to take matters into her own hands if Hodges didn't propose soon. This latest development adds another layer to Wilson's multifaceted life, showcasing her thoughtful approach to both her personal and professional futures





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lainey Wilson Egg Freezing Fertility Preservation Country Music Motherhood

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Celtic alarm bells ringing as Hotline identifies the real problem Martin O'Neill hasFraser Wilson took your calls as Hearts and Rangers have what Celtic lack while the great post-split fixture conspiracy rumbles on

Read more »

Translink: Minister freezes fares for second yearLiz Kimmins acknowledged that the decision was taken against a difficult funding backdrop for the public transport company.

Read more »

James Wilson could hold key to Premier League survival, Roberto De Zerbi must trust Tottenham gemThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Read more »

Beverley man who raped sleeping woman jailed for 10 yearsReuben Wilson from Beverley has been handed a 10-year sentence at Grimsby Crown Court.

Read more »

Women's One-Day Cup: Wilson hits centuryTahlia Wilson hits 152 as Durham beat Essex in the One-Day Cup and there are also wins for The Blaze and Surrey, while rain ends the game at Edgbaston.

Read more »

Former Rangers academy boss lands top SFA gig as Nottingham Forest put on noticeCraig Mulholland spent two decades at Ibrox before linking up with Ross Wilson in the East Midlands and is now set for Hampden

Read more »