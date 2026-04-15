Lainey Wilson Freezes Eggs, Prioritizes Future Motherhood Amidst Wedding Preparations

Country music star Lainey Wilson reveals she has frozen her eggs, a significant step towards future motherhood, as she prepares to marry fiancé Devlin 'Duck' Hodges. The singer discusses balancing her successful career with her evolving personal dreams and the proactive measures she's taking to ensure her fertility.

Country music sensation Lainey Wilson has taken a proactive step towards her future as a mother by freezing her eggs. The 33-year-old artist, who is preparing to marry fiancé Devlin 'Duck' Hodges, 30, revealed her decision to People magazine, explaining that after dedicating years to establishing her successful music career, her priorities are shifting towards starting a family. Wilson expressed her gratitude for the successful outcome of the egg retrieval process, noting the societal pressures that often impose timelines on personal milestones. 'I think the world and just people in general try to give you a timeline when things should be happening, and I'm just so thankful that I was given the opportunity to do the egg retrieval and that it was successful,' she shared.

Fans will gain further insight into Wilson's personal journey and her thoughts on this significant decision in her upcoming Netflix documentary, Lainey Wilson: Keepin' Country Cool, slated for release on April 22. This decision aligns with a growing trend among women over 30 who choose to preserve their fertility as their ovarian reserve naturally declines with age. The medical procedure involves a regimen of fertility drugs to stimulate egg production, followed by the collection of eggs under general anesthesia. The retrieved eggs are then preserved using a specialized freezing solution, as outlined by Baylor Medicine. Patients typically store their eggs in temperature-controlled facilities, with the intention of using them for in vitro fertilization (IVF) at a later stage.

Wilson reflected on her childhood aspirations, contrasting her early dreams of career achievements with her newfound desire for motherhood. 'I wasn't dreaming about my wedding day; I was dreaming about what I was going to wear at my Grand Ole Opry debut. Instead of what song I would want my first dance to be to, I was dreaming about what song I would play at Red Rocks or the Ryman,' she recalled. She poignantly added about her evolving dreams, 'The Lord surprises you at times and puts other dreams in your heart you didn't know you had.'

Wilson made the significant decision to freeze her eggs prior to her engagement to Hodges in February 2025. Recognizing the demanding nature of her profession, which requires extensive touring and scheduling commitments often two years in advance, she strategically found a window in her busy schedule. 'I found a window in my schedule, and as soon as I got back from touring in Europe, I started my process. I just made this a big priority. I had to say, like, 'All right, it's got to be on the schedule,'' she stated in her interview. The singer-songwriter emphasized the importance of proactive planning in her industry, where time often passes rapidly. 'The way this business works, time completely flies. I'm scheduling things two years out. I just wanted to make sure that when the time comes and I want to, I will hopefully be given that opportunity.'

Wilson and Hodges, who began dating in 2021 and made their red-carpet debut in 2023, are reportedly planning a lavish country-style wedding. A source revealed to the Daily Mail that the ceremony is set to take place in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wilson's 30-acre property, chosen for its deep ties to the artist and proximity to Hodges' home state of Alabama. The event is anticipated to feature a 'sexy country' theme with a 'California cowgirl' aesthetic, blending traditional elements with a modern, sassy flair, and Wilson is reportedly considering dresses that accentuate her figure while incorporating Southern charm. Hodges proposed to Wilson at the George Jones estate in Franklin, Tennessee, presenting her with a large diamond engagement ring housed in a cowboy hat-shaped box. Wilson had previously humorously hinted at proposing to Hodges in January 2025, anticipating his proposal





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Lainey Wilson Freezes Eggs Ahead of Wedding, Prioritizes Future MotherhoodCountry music star Lainey Wilson has frozen her eggs as she plans for future motherhood and prepares to marry fiancé Devlin 'Duck' Hodges. The singer discussed her proactive fertility preservation decisions and her evolving dreams beyond her burgeoning music career in an interview with People magazine, coinciding with the release of her new Netflix documentary.

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